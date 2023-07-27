UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I’ll go with Blachowicz because he is so big and I think he can outwrestle Pereira at 205.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Jan Blachowicz. Probably just outwrestles Pereira similar to what he did against Adesanya.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Pereira, I think he will have the size and strength to stop the takedowns, which is where Izzy ran into trouble with Jan. Striking-wise, Pereira will be way better and has the power to KO Jan, so it just comes down to if he can stop the takedowns which I think he can. Pereira by second-round knockout.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Jan Blachowicz will just wrestle him and get a decision or stoppage on the ground.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: It’s an interesting fight with Alex moving up to 205lbs to see how he fares without the weight cut. It’s a good fight, I think Blachowicz due to his size and wrestling.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Man, that fight I am very excited about. I think Jan Blachowicz gets him down and gets a stoppage on the mat.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: It’s an interesting one because Blachowicz has the grappling advantage so I do think Blachowicz gets the win using his wrestling.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Alex Pereira does look like he is going up in weight the right way so I think he knocks out Blachowicz.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: I think with the wrestling advantage I have to take Blachowicz but Pereira has that death touch.

Fighters picking Jan Blachowicz: Stephen Thompson, Chris Duncan, Grant Dawson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas, Kamuela Kirk.

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Kyle Nelson, Terrance McKinney.

