Tony Ferguson believes he’s just entering his prime, has no plans to retire anytime soon: “Five fights and a title”

By Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Tony Ferguson thinks he’s just entering his prime ahead of his UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green.

Tony Ferguson

Ferguson is on a five-fight losing skid and coming off a submission loss to Nate Diaz last September. Prior to that, he lost to Michael Chandler by KO, Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira by decision, and Justin Gaethje by KO. Since he has been on the losing skid, many fans have called for ‘El Cucuy’ to retire, but Ferguson says he isn’t even thinking about that.

“I’m gonna be real with you guy. It’s always been cool, I feel at this time in my life that I’m just barely hitting my prime, which is crazy,” Ferguson said at UFC 291 media day (h/t MMAMania). “One of my coaches, Juan, earlier we were doing mitts between interviews and I told him, ‘I’ve been getting up early and I just have to lay down.

RELATED: Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.

“I know I have to lay down.’ I got up and I did my interview and I was like, ‘Hey, is there a room open?’ Everyone said yeah. I said, ‘I’ll be right there and bring your mitts.’ Didn’t even wrap up,” Tony Ferguson continued. “I went and I hit the pads and I’m f—king sharp. I’m really sharp right now. I’m just as sharp as I look, baby.”

Ferguson vows to be UFC champ

Not only does Tony Ferguson feel sharp, but he expects to beat Bobby Green at UFC 291 which will start off a title run.

With Tony Ferguson thinking he’s just entering his prime, he still believes he can be UFC champion and it starts by beating Bobby Green. According to Ferguson, the plan is five more fights and a UFC title before he can retire from the sport.

“F**k you, I’m gonna be done when I want to be done,” Ferguson said. “But I’m also gonna have to do what I have to do in order to get where I want to get. Five fights and a title, baby. I’m out.”

Tony Ferguson is currently 25-8 as a pro and his last win came back in 2019 when he beat Donald Cerrone.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier warns Justin Gaethje of trying to be technical at UFC 291: "I'm going to show you levels"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023
Daniel Cormier and Molly McCann
Molly McCann

Daniel Cormier downplays Molly McCann's strawweight move: "There are great grapplers at 115!"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Molly McCann’s biggest issue is her grappling, not weight class.

Michel Pereira and Michael Page
Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira wants to be the man to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC: "To give a show"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

Welterweight contender Michel Pereira is willing to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC.

Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje wants to "make" Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist after UFC 291: "He’ll hate it"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje is excited to make Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals that he turned down offer to fight 'little p*ssy' Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping nearly signed to step in the ring with Jake Paul.

Tony Ferguson, Dana White, Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rejects notion that he caused Tony Ferguson's downfall: "We play a rough game"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023
Conor McGregor, Sinead O'Connor, Death, UFC
UFC

Conor McGregor releases statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Conor McGregor has released a statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.

Donald Cerrone, Cowboy, Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub
UFC

Donald Cerrone challenges “little girl” Andrew Tate to fight on Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Donald Cerrone is challenging ‘little girl’ Andrew Tate to fight on the Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard.

Justin-Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje explains why there’s been no trash talk ahead of rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje is explaining why there’s been no trash talk ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland admits Colby Covington would probably take him down but says his wrestling is good enough for Michael Chiesa

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Kevin Holland knows his takedown defense isn’t top level just yet but says it’s plenty good enough to beat Michael Chiesa at UFC 291.