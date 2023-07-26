Tony Ferguson believes he’s just entering his prime, has no plans to retire anytime soon: “Five fights and a title”
Tony Ferguson thinks he’s just entering his prime ahead of his UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green.
Ferguson is on a five-fight losing skid and coming off a submission loss to Nate Diaz last September. Prior to that, he lost to Michael Chandler by KO, Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira by decision, and Justin Gaethje by KO. Since he has been on the losing skid, many fans have called for ‘El Cucuy’ to retire, but Ferguson says he isn’t even thinking about that.
“I’m gonna be real with you guy. It’s always been cool, I feel at this time in my life that I’m just barely hitting my prime, which is crazy,” Ferguson said at UFC 291 media day (h/t MMAMania). “One of my coaches, Juan, earlier we were doing mitts between interviews and I told him, ‘I’ve been getting up early and I just have to lay down.
“I know I have to lay down.’ I got up and I did my interview and I was like, ‘Hey, is there a room open?’ Everyone said yeah. I said, ‘I’ll be right there and bring your mitts.’ Didn’t even wrap up,” Tony Ferguson continued. “I went and I hit the pads and I’m f—king sharp. I’m really sharp right now. I’m just as sharp as I look, baby.”
Ferguson vows to be UFC champ
Not only does Tony Ferguson feel sharp, but he expects to beat Bobby Green at UFC 291 which will start off a title run.
With Tony Ferguson thinking he’s just entering his prime, he still believes he can be UFC champion and it starts by beating Bobby Green. According to Ferguson, the plan is five more fights and a UFC title before he can retire from the sport.
“F**k you, I’m gonna be done when I want to be done,” Ferguson said. “But I’m also gonna have to do what I have to do in order to get where I want to get. Five fights and a title, baby. I’m out.”
Tony Ferguson is currently 25-8 as a pro and his last win came back in 2019 when he beat Donald Cerrone.
