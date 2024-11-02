Derrick Lewis is out of UFC Edmonton fight against Jhonata Diniz
UFC heavyweight legend Derrick Lewis will no longer be competing against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton this weekend.
As we know, Derrick Lewis is a true knockout artist. He holds the record for most KO wins in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and even at the age of 39, you wouldn’t put it past him adding to that total. In fact, many tipped him to do just that against Jhonata Diniz on Saturday night.
While Diniz is certainly talented in is own right, the popular opinion was that this served as a real opportunity for Lewis to make a statement. The statement, of course, would’ve been that he’s still a legitimate threat in this division.
Unfortunately, we won’t get the chance to see it happen, as ‘The Black Beast’ has been forced to pull out of the contest.
BREAKING: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz has been cancelled from tomorrow night's #UFCEdmonton card, per the promotion.
Lewis had a non-weight cutting-related medical issue.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 2, 2024
Lewis pulls out of UFC Edmonton bout
“BREAKING: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz has been cancelled from tomorrow night’s #UFCEdmonton card, per the promotion. Lewis had a non-weight cutting-related medical issue.”
While he officially weighed in earlier on Friday, he didn’t appear at the ceremonial weigh-ins. As such, there was speculation mounting that there was some kind of issue in play. Now, we have an answer, although the specifics are still unclear.
It goes without saying that this is detrimental to the UFC Edmonton card. At this point, we can only hope we get to see the KO veteran sooner rather than later.
What do you believe is going to be next for Derrick Lewis? Do you feel as if he has what it takes to make another push for the title before he retires from mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
