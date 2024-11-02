Derrick Lewis is out of UFC Edmonton fight against Jhonata Diniz

UFC heavyweight legend Derrick Lewis will no longer be competing against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton this weekend.

As we know, Derrick Lewis is a true knockout artist. He holds the record for most KO wins in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and even at the age of 39, you wouldn’t put it past him adding to that total. In fact, many tipped him to do just that against Jhonata Diniz on Saturday night.

While Diniz is certainly talented in is own right, the popular opinion was that this served as a real opportunity for Lewis to make a statement. The statement, of course, would’ve been that he’s still a legitimate threat in this division.

Unfortunately, we won’t get the chance to see it happen, as ‘The Black Beast’ has been forced to pull out of the contest.