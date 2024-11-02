Official: Sitthichai returns against Shadow at ONE Friday Fights 92 

Thai striking superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is ready to keep the ball rolling at ONE Friday Fights 92 on December 20 in featherweight Muay Thai action.

“Killer Kid” meets the incomparable Shadow Singha Mawynn at the tentpole event inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium as ONE Championship looks brings the year to a close in style.

The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated names in all of striking. He’s racked up eight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles in his career. And he’s far from finished.

He also holds a notable win over featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai. On top of that, he’s outdone America’s Eddie Abasolo and K-1 great Masaaki Noiri.

Those wins have placed him as the #3-ranked contender in the division. Now, he’s ready to assert his dominance over the creeping Shadow at ONE Friday Fights 92.

Meanwhile, his adversary has settled into ONE, winning three of his four promotional outings. Shadow dispatched Erik Hehir before outclassing Jimmy Vienot and Mohammad Siasarani.

Sitthichai’s positioning is there for the taking. And the 24-year-old hopes to secure the biggest win of his career in order to lead up the ranks.