Deontay Wilder reacts after being KO’d by Tyson Fury in trilogy

Heavyweight boxing contender Deontay Wilder reacted after being KO’d by Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Wilder and Fury went 11 hard rounds before Fury eventually got the knockout stoppage. It was an epic war as both men dropped each other at numerous points during the fight, but at the end of the match, it was Fury who was the better man. Still, it was an incredible performance by Wilder even in his defeat, as he showed incredible toughness and durability up until the finish.

Reacting to the fight, Wilder said that he did his best in the matchup. However, Wilder admitted that the bigger, heavier Fury was smart to use his girth to his advantage.

Deontay Wilder on his KO defeat to Tyson Fury: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough tonight. I'm not sure what happened. I knew that he didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 10, 2021

For Wilder, he is now 0-2-1 all-time in his trilogy with Fury. After nearly knocking Fury out in the first fight and winning it, it has been all Fury since then. He has won both of his fights by knockout and Wilder is now in a tough spot in his career. While he could still fight someone like Anthony Joshua, it’s also possible that he could take a long break after two straight beatings against Fury. This third fight left every ounce of his being inside the ring, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if Wilder ends up taking a year or two layoff.

