Vicente Luque still wants to fight Nate Diaz in December: “I know Nate wants it, as well”

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque still wants to fight Nate Diaz in December, saying that “I know Nate wants it, as well.”

Luque is one of the top welterweight contenders in the UFC right now, and following his win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265, he called Diaz out for a fight. Diaz appears to be interested in the matchup as well, but up to this point, the UFC has not booked the fight. However, Luque is still holding out hope that the UFC is open to booking this matchup.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Luque once again reiterated his desire to fight Diaz next.

“When two guys want to fight, you’ve got to make them fight. What else can you do about it? But I think the UFC, they’ve got to figure some things out. I talked to my manager Ali (Abdelaziz), and I let him know I really want this fight. I’ll be ready November, December. Whenever they want to make it, I’m going to be ready and we’re trying to make it happen. I know Nate wants it, as well. He’s looking forward to fighting in December, so I think it makes sense,” Luque said.

“Whenever he wants to have it, I’m going to be in. I’m going to stay ready and if it makes sense for the UFC – I think it does because it’s a big fight. I might not be that trash talker, but I can fight. I can go in there and put on a show. So the fans are going to want to watch this fight. Whenever I match with somebody, they’re going to watch it, and a match with a guy like Diaz, that’s even better. I think it makes sense. I think the UFC can make this happen, and we’ll see.”

Do you want to see Vicente Luque fight Nate Diaz in December?