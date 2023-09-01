ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

Demetrious Johnson has just proven his exceptional versatility and dedication to martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson

This time, the reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion ventured into the gi-clad discipline of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He clinched first place at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships. The event kicked off on Thursday, August 31, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There, “Mighty Mouse” seamlessly transitioned from ONE Championship’s Circle to the mats.

The MMA GOAT competed in the featherweight Masters 2 (age 35+) division as a brown belt. He took home the gold medal, winning six matches throughout the tourney, including one via armbar. This impressive streak culminated with a 10-0 romp in the final.

Demetrious Johnson still uncertain about next move

Demetrious Johnson’s foray into grappling has the potential to be more than just a one-time occurrence.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Johnson said his future in MMA hinges on finding fights that truly captivate him.

Considering how deep ONE’s flyweight division is, this shouldn’t be an issue.

That said, he’s open to exploring other forms of combat-related activities. In fact, he even mentioned a possible sparring session with bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

Martyn generated a lot of attention for his social media antics. Most recently, he’s been calling out combat sports athletes, including Johnson.

Following his impressive performance at the IBJJF Masters World Championships, “Mighty Mouse” will certainly take a long look at what’s next for his MMA career.

Johnson was last seen in action this past May. He successfully defended his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title against longtime rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship

Related

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: "I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023
ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2023

Bellator commentator and former fighter Josh Thomson has questioned Demetrious Johnson’s claim that it’s easier to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing.

Smilla Sundell Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Smilla Sundell calls Stamp Fairtex "a big inspiration," reveals the moment that made her want to train at Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2023

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex have cultivated a friendship that extends beyond their role as training partners.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak paired with Cristina Morales for ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak will finally square off against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

Martin Nguyen Danial Williams
ONE Championship

Martin Nguyen hopes Danial Williams will capitalize on "opportunity of a lifetime" at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, Australian striker Danial Williams challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship – and fellow Aussie Martin Nguyen had plenty to say about it.

Roberto Soldic Mikey Musumeci

Roberto Soldic in awe of Mikey Musumeci's grappling skills: "He’s very, very dangerous"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023
Xiong Jing Nan

"Wondergirl" Jaroonsak teams up with Olympian boxer ahead of ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023

Among the matchups set to happen at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is the special rules striking contest between Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak and Xiong Jing Nan.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship
UFC

Demetrious Johnson says it's easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes it’s easier to become a champion in mixed martial arts when compared to boxing.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Teen star Smilla Sundell motivated to inspire a new generation of female athletes

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Smilla Sundell is relishing the opportunity to be among the cast of headliners at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Denice Zamboanga
Seo Hee Ham

Denice Zamboanga expects Stamp Fairtex to finish Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Denice Zamboanga has voiced her support for former teammate and No. 1 women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex.