ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

Demetrious Johnson has just proven his exceptional versatility and dedication to martial arts.

This time, the reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion ventured into the gi-clad discipline of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He clinched first place at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships. The event kicked off on Thursday, August 31, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There, “Mighty Mouse” seamlessly transitioned from ONE Championship’s Circle to the mats.

The MMA GOAT competed in the featherweight Masters 2 (age 35+) division as a brown belt. He took home the gold medal, winning six matches throughout the tourney, including one via armbar. This impressive streak culminated with a 10-0 romp in the final.