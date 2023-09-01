ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters
Demetrious Johnson has just proven his exceptional versatility and dedication to martial arts.
This time, the reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion ventured into the gi-clad discipline of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
He clinched first place at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships. The event kicked off on Thursday, August 31, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
There, “Mighty Mouse” seamlessly transitioned from ONE Championship’s Circle to the mats.
The MMA GOAT competed in the featherweight Masters 2 (age 35+) division as a brown belt. He took home the gold medal, winning six matches throughout the tourney, including one via armbar. This impressive streak culminated with a 10-0 romp in the final.
Demetrious Johnson won gold today in the IBJJF Masters World competition (gi). This was the first time he ever competed in a competitive BJJ tournament. (📷 @MightyWife) pic.twitter.com/nySSf8eKFu
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2023
Demetrious Johnson still uncertain about next move
Demetrious Johnson’s foray into grappling has the potential to be more than just a one-time occurrence.
In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Johnson said his future in MMA hinges on finding fights that truly captivate him.
Considering how deep ONE’s flyweight division is, this shouldn’t be an issue.
That said, he’s open to exploring other forms of combat-related activities. In fact, he even mentioned a possible sparring session with bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.
Martyn generated a lot of attention for his social media antics. Most recently, he’s been calling out combat sports athletes, including Johnson.
Following his impressive performance at the IBJJF Masters World Championships, “Mighty Mouse” will certainly take a long look at what’s next for his MMA career.
Johnson was last seen in action this past May. He successfully defended his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title against longtime rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship