Jon Jones shares his prediction for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

By Susan Cox - September 1, 2023

Jon Jones is sharing his prediction for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 will take place on Saturday, September 9th and will feature Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) in the middleweight main event title fight which takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Adesanya, 34, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) by KO to re-claim the middleweight belt this past April at UFC 287.

Strickland, 32, has emerged victorious in his last two fights in the Octagon, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) respectively.

Originally it was thought that Adesanya would defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA), but ‘Stillknocks’ was unable to make that happen due to an injury his suffered against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8th of this year.

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, on the ‘OverDogs’ podcast, shared his prediction for who will come out the victor at UFC 293:

“I got Izzy winning just because he’s more versatile. He does everything that Sean does, just way more calculated.”

Doubling down on his pick of Adesanya, ‘Bones’ concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Izzy could beat Strickland in a boxing match if he had to. I think he’s more calculated, and I think his power is a few steps up about Strickland as well.”

Jones (27-1 MMA) himself is preparing for his own title defense against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295, which takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Do you agree with Jon Jones that it will be Adesanya defeating Strickland to retain the middleweight title at UFC 293?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

