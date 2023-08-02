Demetrious Johnson hints at fight with massive YouTube bodybuilder Bradley Martyn: “See you soon”

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023
Yes, ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson might be fighting Bradley Martyn.

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn

‘Mighty Mouse’ has been out of action since his trilogy against Adriano Moraes in May. There, he scored a unanimous decision win over the Brazilian, retaining his flyweight title in the process. It was also the second win in a row over the former champion, as Demetrious Johnson put the series at 2-1 in his favor.

Nonetheless, it seems that he might get a massive fight next. While it likely won’t be in the ONE Championship cage, he’s seemingly got his sights set on Bradley Martyn. The bodybuilder is a very popular one, having been affiliated with Full Send, which is known for its famous friendship with the UFC and Dana White.

However, Bradley Martyn has made headlines in the combat sports world for a much different reason. Standing around 6’3′ and weighing around 245 pounds, he’s argued that he could beat several smaller MMA fighters in the past. Recently, he even offered to fight Nate Diaz on his podcast, which led to a conversation with Brendan Schaub.

On a recent edition of his ‘Fight Companion‘ alongside Bradley Martyn and Ben Davis, Brendan Schaub revealed that he was in talks with Demetrious Johnson. The former UFC heavyweight stated that ‘Mighty Mouse’ was down to fight the larger man. To his credit, the bodybuilder was excited at the time.

Nonetheless, many doubted Brendan Schaub’s comments about the potential fight. Luckily, there’s no more mystery, as Demetrious Johnson took to social media. On X, he called out Bradley Martyn, stating that he would see him soon.

The two likely won’t, and can’t fight in a cage due to the flyweight’s contract with ONE Championship. Meaning, that Bradley Martyn will either have to sign with the Asia-based company, or find an alternative option. Nonetheless, if it happens, the world will be watching.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. Bradley Martyn?

