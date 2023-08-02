3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video takes place in a matter of days, and it promises to deliver knockout action from top to bottom.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

Headlining the card that airs live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4, are two ONE World Title fights. One takes place under kickboxing rules and the other in the submission grappling realm.

With that, here are three reasons why you should tune in live on Friday night.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout

The grandest prize of all is up for grabs when ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian collide at the top of the bill.

In fact, this contest will complete a trilogy 10 years in the making. The pair fought one another twice in 2013. The first meeting ended in a no contest. Then, Grigorian walked away with a unanimous decision in the rematch.

This time, the two men are different beasts. Since losing to Grigorian, Allazov has done it all in his kickboxing career. But he has yet to topple Grigorian. So, exacting revenge against the Armenian will make for the sweetest victory.

Muay Thai Superstar’s ONE Kickboxing Debut

After capturing and defending the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title, Tawanchai PK Saenchai now enters the kickboxing fold against one of the sport’s most respected veterans, Davit Kiria.

Many expect Tawanchai to leave victorious on Friday night, but Kiria’s expertise means a win for the Thai isn’t guaranteed.

Should Tawanchai pass the test, though, the featherweight kickboxing ranks will have another fiery contender.

Heavyweight MMA Monsters Throw Down

When Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane collide midway through ONE Fight Night 13, it may measure on the Richter scale.

The heavyweight giants find themselves in the finest form of their careers. That said, the winner could get closer to a shot at two-division king Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE Heavyweight World Championship.

The two have built reputations as finishers in the heavyweight division, so don’t expect this clash to go the distance.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker looks to crash World Title picture at ONE Fight Night 13

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
Michael Page
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championhsip hasn't talked to free agent Michael Page

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says the promotion hasn’t reached out to Michael Page yet, and they are uncertain if they will.

Chingiz Allazov
Marat Grigorian

Two World Title bouts top ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship is gearing up to kick off the month of August with a thunderous bang.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida takes aim at "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane: "My goal is to finish it in the first round"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

Despite the tantalizing prospect of a World Title shot, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida remains resolute in keeping his gaze firmly fixed on the task at hand, choosing to value the challenge before him rather than the potential rewards that lie ahead.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville
BJ Penn

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

The 133rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Nashville this Saturday.

Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship to hold four U.S. events in 2024 after successful Colorado debut

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong declares ONE Championship’s Anatoly Malykhin as the best MMA heavyweight on the planet

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt calls out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki following recent win at ONE Fight Night 10

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sage Northcutt has called out Shinya Aoki for a fight following his recent comeback victory in ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Pros react after Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriana Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

ONE Championship made its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card.