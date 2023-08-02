3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video
Headlining the card that airs live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4, are two ONE World Title fights. One takes place under kickboxing rules and the other in the submission grappling realm.
With that, here are three reasons why you should tune in live on Friday night.
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout
The grandest prize of all is up for grabs when ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian collide at the top of the bill.
In fact, this contest will complete a trilogy 10 years in the making. The pair fought one another twice in 2013. The first meeting ended in a no contest. Then, Grigorian walked away with a unanimous decision in the rematch.
This time, the two men are different beasts. Since losing to Grigorian, Allazov has done it all in his kickboxing career. But he has yet to topple Grigorian. So, exacting revenge against the Armenian will make for the sweetest victory.
Muay Thai Superstar’s ONE Kickboxing Debut
After capturing and defending the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title, Tawanchai PK Saenchai now enters the kickboxing fold against one of the sport’s most respected veterans, Davit Kiria.
Many expect Tawanchai to leave victorious on Friday night, but Kiria’s expertise means a win for the Thai isn’t guaranteed.
Should Tawanchai pass the test, though, the featherweight kickboxing ranks will have another fiery contender.
Heavyweight MMA Monsters Throw Down
When Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane collide midway through ONE Fight Night 13, it may measure on the Richter scale.
The heavyweight giants find themselves in the finest form of their careers. That said, the winner could get closer to a shot at two-division king Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE Heavyweight World Championship.
The two have built reputations as finishers in the heavyweight division, so don’t expect this clash to go the distance.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship