3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout

The grandest prize of all is up for grabs when ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian collide at the top of the bill.

In fact, this contest will complete a trilogy 10 years in the making. The pair fought one another twice in 2013. The first meeting ended in a no contest. Then, Grigorian walked away with a unanimous decision in the rematch.

This time, the two men are different beasts. Since losing to Grigorian, Allazov has done it all in his kickboxing career. But he has yet to topple Grigorian. So, exacting revenge against the Armenian will make for the sweetest victory.