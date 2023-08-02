WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Nate Diaz just wants to fight.

Diaz is set to make his boxing debut on Saturday in Dallas as he headlines a pay-per-view boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s an intriguing matchup and in the lead-up to the fight, Paul has taken aim at Diaz for not trash-talking and not promoting the event as he had hoped.

“That’s what I wanted – that’s why I signed up for this – is to give the people a show and to squash this beef,” Paul told MMA Junkie about the lack of promotion from Nate Diaz. “He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which pisses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one.”