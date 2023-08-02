WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough
Diaz is set to make his boxing debut on Saturday in Dallas as he headlines a pay-per-view boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s an intriguing matchup and in the lead-up to the fight, Paul has taken aim at Diaz for not trash-talking and not promoting the event as he had hoped.
“That’s what I wanted – that’s why I signed up for this – is to give the people a show and to squash this beef,” Paul told MMA Junkie about the lack of promotion from Nate Diaz. “He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which pisses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one.”
Nate Diaz walks out mid-interview
Now, on fight week, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul had a face-to-face to get last-minute trash-talk and promotion in. Those types of interviews happen often in boxing but Diaz wasn’t having any of it as the former UFC fighter walked out of the interview and the camera follows him going to his car and leaving.
The face to face with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ended earlier than anticipated🥊👀 pic.twitter.com/E772zrssJi
— IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 2, 2023
When Nate Diaz gets up, he says he will be right back, but the camera shows him go to his car and leave. Obviously, Diaz isn’t having much fun promoting the fight and is rather focused on just boxing Jake Paul on Saturday.
Nate Diaz last fought back in September as he submitted Tony Ferguson back at UFC 279. The fight was the last on his UFC contract and spoke about how he wanted to box Jake Paul which he’s getting the chance to do on Saturday night.
