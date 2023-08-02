Jake Paul’s manager reveals potential retirement with loss to Nate Diaz: “He may”

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023
Boxing star Jake Paul could end his career with a loss to Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. That was the first defeat of the YouTuber’s career, and he voiced his intention to activate their rematch clause post-fight. However, Jake Paul instead targeted Nate Diaz, whom he will face this weekend.

The fight will be a lot of firsts for both stars. For Nate Diaz, the boxing match will be the first of his career, after a decade-long run in the UFC. For Jake Paul, Saturday’s fight will be the first ten-round fight of his career, having boxed eight rounds to this stage. However, according to Nakisa Bidarian, it could also be his last.

Jake Paul’s manager and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions discussed the fight in an interview with ESPN. There, he admitted that a potential second loss in a row could spark an end to the YouTuber’s career. It’s worth noting that as of now, Nate Diaz remains a massive underdog for their boxing match.

Nonetheless, if the former UFC title challenger pulls the upset, that could be curtains on Jake Paul’s boxing career. That being said, he will still likely be around combat sports. Still being signed to the PFL, he also has his own promotional company.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

“He may retire if he loses to Nate Diaz,” Nakisa Bidarian stated in the interview discussing Jake Paul’s return this Saturday. “His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally.” (h/t ESPN)

He continued, “I think if he was to lose, he’d just go to being another prospect that’s coming up in the ring.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

