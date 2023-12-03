UFC Austin Winner Deiveson Figueiredo sends warning to Sean O’Malley: “I’d finish him”

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo has made a successful bantamweight debut and he already has a warning for UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo took on Rob Font on the main card of UFC Austin this past Saturday (December 2). The former UFC flyweight titleholder earned a unanimous decision victory over Font, who entered the bout as the number eight-ranked bantamweight.

RELATED: UFC AUSTIN RESULTS: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO DEFEATS ROB FONT (HIGHLIGHTS)

Deiveson Figueiredo Has A Message For Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, and Figueiredo has his sights set on “Sugar.” Speaking to reporters during the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, “Figgy” praised O’Malley, but said he has what it takes to finish him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Sean O’Malley has excellent striking, but I trust so much in my team and our strategy,” Figueiredo said. “Today, I’m training with Henry Cejudo, one of the best in the division, and an intelligent guy when it comes to strategy. I’m a guy that’s got a lot of jiu-jitsu. I’m truly a grappler, but I never liked using it. I’m a guy that would use a lot of striking in the octagon because I like to brawl. Certainly, I would make a great fight against Sean O’Malley. If I were to fight him and get to the ground, I’d finish him.”

Deiveson Figueiredo also said he’ll be ready any time for the call to challenge for the 135-pound gold.

“Being a former champion, if they were to put me in there to fight for the title, I’m super prepared for that,” Figueiredo said at the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference. “I’m a former champion in the division below, where there are incredible fighters. I showed that I deserve that. Rob is one of the best in the division, and I want to test myself. If they give me the title (shot), I’ll accept.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Sean O'Malley

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera takes aim at Sean O’Malley over previous failed drug tests: “I would like to punch cheaters in the face”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight title contender Marlon Vera has taken a shot at rival Sean O’Malley over his previous issues with failed drug tests.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight: “He’s insecure”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has cast doubt on Aljamain Sterling’s longevity at featherweight.

Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

PFL's Donn Davis thinks Bellator champion Patchy Mix has "better fighting" than Sean O'Malley

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Patchy Mix has an edge over UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley, Snoop Dogg, UFC, DWCS
Snoop Dogg

Sean O'Malley explains how Snoop Dogg's commentary during DWCS played a “massive” role in his UFC stardom

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley is explaining how Snoop Dogg’s commentary during DWCS played a ‘massive’ role in his UFC stardom.

Sean O'Malley, UFC

Sean O’Malley advises Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says it would be “such a disappointment” if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is saying it would be ‘such a disappointment’ if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline at UFC 300.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley details "weird as hell" comment from Marlon Vera during faceoff ahead of UFC 299 rematch

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Sean O’Malley says Marlon Vera made an odd comment during their faceoff last week.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reacts to “very disappointing” news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next: “Vera doesn’t deserve this fight”

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting to the ‘very disappointing’ news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo shares prediction for newly announced Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera title fight at UFC 299

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing his prediction for the newly announced Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera title fight at UFC 299.