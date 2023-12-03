UFC Austin Winner Deiveson Figueiredo sends warning to Sean O’Malley: “I’d finish him”

Deiveson Figueiredo has made a successful bantamweight debut and he already has a warning for UFC champion Sean O’Malley. Figueiredo took on Rob Font on the main card of UFC Austin this past Saturday (December 2). The former UFC flyweight titleholder earned a unanimous decision victory over Font, who entered the bout as the number eight-ranked bantamweight. RELATED: UFC AUSTIN RESULTS: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO DEFEATS ROB FONT (HIGHLIGHTS)

Deiveson Figueiredo Has A Message For Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, and Figueiredo has his sights set on “Sugar.” Speaking to reporters during the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, “Figgy” praised O’Malley, but said he has what it takes to finish him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Sean O’Malley has excellent striking, but I trust so much in my team and our strategy,” Figueiredo said. “Today, I’m training with Henry Cejudo, one of the best in the division, and an intelligent guy when it comes to strategy. I’m a guy that’s got a lot of jiu-jitsu. I’m truly a grappler, but I never liked using it. I’m a guy that would use a lot of striking in the octagon because I like to brawl. Certainly, I would make a great fight against Sean O’Malley. If I were to fight him and get to the ground, I’d finish him.”

Deiveson Figueiredo also said he’ll be ready any time for the call to challenge for the 135-pound gold.

“Being a former champion, if they were to put me in there to fight for the title, I’m super prepared for that,” Figueiredo said at the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference. “I’m a former champion in the division below, where there are incredible fighters. I showed that I deserve that. Rob is one of the best in the division, and I want to test myself. If they give me the title (shot), I’ll accept.”