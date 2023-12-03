UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Rob Font.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since losing the UFC flyweight title to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 this past January. ‘Daico’ shared the Octagon with ‘The Assassin Baby’ in his four most recent fights, going 1-2-1 during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (20-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent effort this past August. Prior to that setback, the Boston native was coming off a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Adrian Yanez.

Round one of this bantamweight bout begins and both men appear happy to stand and bang early. Rob Font with a nice 1-2. Deiveson Figueiredo responds with a big right hand. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Font pops right back to his feet but eats another hard punch. Deiveson’s power seems to have carried here at bantamweight. Both men with good jabs in the pocket. A nice 1-2 from Font. He surprisingly shoots in for a takedown attempt, but Figgy is able to shake him off. Another good exchange and this time it is the former flyweight champion who gets off the better shot. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Deiveson Figueiredo is quickly in on a takedown attempt. He has Rob Font pressed against the cage. Figgy with a knee and then another, but the second lands low and the referee steps in to stop the action. After a short break we restart and Font lands a good elbow followed by an uppercut. Figueiredo replies with a hard right. He shoots in for a takedown, but Font is able to defend and shake him off. The former flyweight champion lands a big right hand. Rob Font answers with a nice 1-2. Deiveson Figueiredo shoots in and scores a takedown. He has two minutes to work. Font quickly scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Font’s ability to get back to his feet has been impressive thus far. Both men with nice combinations in the pocket. Font with a good jab and then a low kick. Figgy with a nice right hand over the top. He follows that up with a head kick to close out round two.

The third and final round begins and Deiveson Figueiredo immediately shoots for a takedown. Rob Font is able to defend and get off the fence. Figgy continues to press and he lands a big left hook. Font is rocked. Figueiredo is on the hunt now, but a good 1-2 from Font keeps him at bay. Both men are swinging heavy leather now. Figgy shoots in and scores a timely takedown. He has two minutes to work as he advances to full mount position. Good ground and pound now for the former flyweight champ. He closes out the fight by landing some good punches as Font gets back to his feet.

Official UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Rob Font tonight in Texas?

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Rob Font UFC UFC Austin

