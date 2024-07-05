Sean O’Malley vents frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings: “How’s Ilia higher?”

Sean O’Malley is venting his frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

The official UFC rankings garnered some changes following UFC 303 this past weekend.

The UFC 303 main event featured Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA) defeating Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) by TKO in the light heavyweight main event. In the process ‘Poatan’ reclaimed the title and moved up 2 spots in the P4P rankings.

The UFC P4P rankings had other changes as well, which can be found below.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS as of July 5th:

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Alex Pereira (+2)

3. Jon Jones (-1)

4. Leon Edwards ( -1)

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Alexander Volkanovski

8. Max Holloway

9. Dricus Du Plessis

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Tom Aspinall (+2)

12. Israel Adesanya ( -1)

13. Charles Oliveira (-1)

14. Sean Strickland

15. Aljamain Sterling

The equation for how the UFC compiles its official rankings is stated below:

“Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.”

Well, ‘Suga’ is making it known that he’s none too pleased about being ranked number 6, behind the undefeated Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) who’s ranked at number 5.

Sean O’Malley took to ‘X‘ with the following comment concerning the most recent P-4-P rankings:

“How’s Ilia higher on p4p? Less title defence and 5 inches shorter. Plz explain.”

O’Malley (18-1 MMA) is the current UFC bantamweight champion after defeating Aljamain Sterling (24-4 MMA) by TKO back in August of 2023 at UFC 292. ‘Suga’ went on to defend his title against Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Topuria is the current UFC featherweight champion after knocking out Alex Volkanovski in the headliner of UFC 298.

The Spaniard responded to ‘Suga’ with the following:

“Another hater, but this one is ugly as f**k.”

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley that he should be ranked higher than Ilia Topuria in the P4P rankings?

