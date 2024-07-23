Sean O’Malley blasts “mentally weak” Conor McGregor: “Drug addict, needs rehab”

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken aim at Conor McGregor.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor

O’Malley has praised McGregor in the past saying he played a key role in his early MMA career. However, seemingly out of nowhere on Monday night, O’Malley took to social media to blast McGregor saying he is no longer in the GOAT conversation and that he is a mentally weak individual.

“Conor isn’t in anyone GOAT talk. Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak Jits. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still fan tho. Hope toe heals up,” O’Malley wrote on X.

What caused O’Malley to send that message out is uncertain, but McGregor has yet to respond and whether or not he will is unclear. But, it did seem to come out of nowhere as O’Malley trashed the Irishman for several of his traits and called him a drug addict.

However, this is not the first time that Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at Conor McGregor as back in May ‘Suga’ took aim at the Irishman on his podcast.

“F*k Conor, man,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow. “I’ve seen a lot of people being like, ‘Yeah, I bet Suga is sad. Suga is always talking [but] great about Conor, and he’s his F*****g idol.’ He just went on a little tweet rant. F*****g booger sugar’d up, talking shit. ‘I’ll fly you out to spar.’ Yeah, right. I was more sad than mad. Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him. I’m turning up. I’m changing up real quick. F**k Conor. When your idols turn your rivals.”

As for Sean O’Malley’s fighting career, he does not have his next fight booked, but all signs point to him facing Merab Dvalishvili next time out as he looks to defend his bantamweight title for the second time. O’Malley is coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera to defend his title for the first time after he won the belt by knocking out Aljamain Sterling.

