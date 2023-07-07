Report | Deiveson Figueiredo targeted to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC champion Dominick Cruz

By Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo will be moving up to bantamweight.

Deiveson Figueiredo

According to Brazilian outlet Quinto Quarto, Figueiredo has verbally agreed to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in September. The exact date of the fight is not known at this time, but that should be finalized in the next few days, according to Figueiredo.

“The hammer looks like it’s already been beaten. Just need the contract to arrive. I’m training. I hope it works out so we can make it happen,” Deiveson Figueiredo told the outlet. “I’m already 95% better. Even with a fight already almost scheduled. My manager is talking. It will now be for September. Let’s see if we close now. I want to test myself at 135lbs. Dominick Cruz is a former champion, too good guy. Talented from the start. Fighting him will be a great satisfaction.”

Figueiredo vs. Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) lost his flyweight title back in January as he suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno. The fight was the fourth straight against the Mexican as the two went 1-1-1 before that scrap. Figueiredo is a two-time UFC flyweight champ and defended his belt once while holding notable wins over Moreno, Alex Perea, Joseph Benavidez, twice, Alexandre Pantoja, and Tim Elliott among others. Figueiredo was supposed to fight Manel Kape on Saturday at UFC 290 but he wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

Dominick Cruz (24-4) suffered a KO loss to Marlon Vera back in August to snap his two-fight win streak as he beat Pedro Munhoz and Casey Kenney by decision. Prior to that, he lost by knockout to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 in May 2020 in his return to the sport for the bantamweight title. In his career, the former UFC bantamweight champion holds notable wins over Urijah Faber, TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Joseph Benavidez among others.

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Dominick Cruz UFC

