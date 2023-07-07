Report | Deiveson Figueiredo targeted to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC champion Dominick Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo will be moving up to bantamweight.

According to Brazilian outlet Quinto Quarto, Figueiredo has verbally agreed to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in September. The exact date of the fight is not known at this time, but that should be finalized in the next few days, according to Figueiredo.

“The hammer looks like it’s already been beaten. Just need the contract to arrive. I’m training. I hope it works out so we can make it happen,” Deiveson Figueiredo told the outlet. “I’m already 95% better. Even with a fight already almost scheduled. My manager is talking. It will now be for September. Let’s see if we close now. I want to test myself at 135lbs. Dominick Cruz is a former champion, too good guy. Talented from the start. Fighting him will be a great satisfaction.”

