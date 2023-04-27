search
Deiveson Figueiredo Manel Kape UFC

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo forced to withdraw from scheduled return at UFC 290

By Harry Kettle - April 27, 2023
Deiveson Figueiredo, Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo has reportedly been forced to withdraw from his scheduled return to the Octagon later this year.

For the last few years, Deiveson Figueiredo has been involved in one of the best rivalries in UFC history. Alongside Brandon Moreno, the two men fought for the UFC flyweight championship four times. They split one win each alongside a draw and as a result, they took part in one final collision at UFC 283.

In the end, it was Moreno who came away with the win and the title. On the flip side, Figueiredo was left to lick his wounds as he hinted at a move up to bantamweight.

That didn’t turn out happening, with it being announced not so long ago that he’d return at flyweight to battle Manel Kape at UFC 290.

Unfortunately for fans of world class fights, that meeting has reportedly been shelved.

“I spoke with @Daico_Deiveson and he confirmed that the fight with Manel Kape, speculated for June [later corrected to July], will not happen! The Brazilian has not yet been cleared by doctors to return after eye surgery. All the details of this chat with the Brazilian tomorrow on Canal Encarada!”

Figueiredo’s wait continues

Deiveson has never been one to back down from a challenge. He may believe that he has a chance at becoming champion again at 125 pounds, and rightly so given his success in the division, but eye surgery is something that could keep him out for a while.

When he’s fit and ready to return, hopefully the UFC is able to put together the match-up with Kape once again.

What do you believe the future holds for Deiveson Figueiredo? Can you picture him holding another championship in the UFC? Should his comeback be at flyweight or bantamweight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

