Nate Diaz blasts critics for claiming he has CTE: “I’ve been talking this way the whole motherf*****g time”

Nate Diaz has scoffed at the suggestion that he has brain damage or CTE.

Diaz has always talked a bit slower and has slurred a bit, but according to the Stockton, native, he says that is the way he has talked since he was a kid. With that, he doesn’t get why some fans accuse him of having brain damage or CTE ahead of his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August.

“I don’t really be eating punches like they say. I bleed because of the forearms and elbows and s*** cut me up but like I said, I’ve been in a boxing gym and it might not look like it but I roll with a lot of these punches that anybody lands on me. I’m not just walking in like a meathead into punches,” Nate Diaz said on The Pat McAfee show.