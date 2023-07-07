Nate Diaz blasts critics for claiming he has CTE: “I’ve been talking this way the whole motherf*****g time”
Nate Diaz has scoffed at the suggestion that he has brain damage or CTE.
Diaz has always talked a bit slower and has slurred a bit, but according to the Stockton, native, he says that is the way he has talked since he was a kid. With that, he doesn’t get why some fans accuse him of having brain damage or CTE ahead of his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August.
RELATED: Dana White provides update on potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.
“I don’t really be eating punches like they say. I bleed because of the forearms and elbows and s*** cut me up but like I said, I’ve been in a boxing gym and it might not look like it but I roll with a lot of these punches that anybody lands on me. I’m not just walking in like a meathead into punches,” Nate Diaz said on The Pat McAfee show.
‘I’m smarter now than ever’
“I’ve never been knocked out, I’ve really never even been f******g stunned stupid or nothing like that,” Diaz continued. “So, these f*****s are talking about how I talk and I’ve got f*****g CTE or some shit. I’m like bro, I’ve been talking this way the whole motherf*****g time. It’s got nothing to do with getting hit or none of that. I’m smarter now than ever. I think he has a long night ahead of him, but I’m not afraid of it and ready to rock and roll.”
Of course, Nate Diaz has lost by knockout twice – although one was due to a cut and the other was his corner throwing in the towel, so he hasn’t truly been knocked out. However, he has been in some wars and taken some shots, but Diaz doesn’t think that has led to him getting brain damage.
Nate Diaz is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson last September. He is now set to box Jake Paul on August 5 in a highly-anticipated matchup.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Nate Diaz UFC