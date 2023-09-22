Deiveson Figueiredo books December bantamweight debut against Rob Font

By Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Robt Font in December.

Deiveson Figuiredo and Rob Font

‘Deus da Guerra’ has been out of action since his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno in January. There, he suffered a third-round stoppage to lose his flyweight gold. Following the defeat, Deiveson Figueiredo announced his plans to head to bantamweight, leading to callouts from Rob Font and others.

Ultimately, the Brazilian attempted to make one final return to flyweight in July. However, Deiveson Figueiredo was forced to withdraw from a scheduled fight with Manel Kape due to medical issues. That was seemingly the nudge he needed to move to 135 pounds, and face Rob Font.

The news was first broken by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin. The two bantamweights have been added to a UFC December 2nd fight night. As of now, the headliner for the event isn’t known, but is unlikely to be Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font. It’s worth noting that a middleweight tilt between Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze was added to the event earlier today.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON VERBALLY AGREES TO FACE SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV AT UFC 296: “CAN’T WAIT”

Rob Font

For his part, The New England Cartel talent is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in August. That was Rob Font’s third loss in four cage appearances, previously suffering losses to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo. He will now return to welcome Deiveson Figueiredo to the cage.

Meanwhile, the fight will be the Brazilian’s first up at bantamweight. During his time down at the flyweight division, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated names such as the aforementioned Brandon Moreno, Joseph Benavidez, and more. He will now look to earn his victory up at 135 pounds against Rob Font later this year.

What do you make of this bantamweight fight announcement? Who do you got? Deiveson Figueiredo or Rob Font?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo MMA News Rob Font UFC

Related

Chatri Sityodtong

ONE Championship lands expansive deal with DirecTV

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2023
Chris Leben
UFC

Retired fan-favorite Chris Leben to make Nevada judging debut at UFC Vegas 79: "Grateful"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

Former UFC veteran Chris Leben has taken his talents to the side of the cage.

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he signed with PFL over other promotions: "It was day and night"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has explained how he found himself in the PFL.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson verbally agrees to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296: "Can't wait"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov will clash in December.

Tracy Cortez, UFC
UFC

Tracy Cortez details the backstory behind viral Paulo Costa selfie

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Tracy Cortez is detailing the backstory behind the viral selfie she took with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

Daniel Cormier praises Leon Edwards for his improvements, but warns him not to underestimate Colby Covington

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington expresses interest in fighting “f**king punk” Sean Strickland following UFC 293

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Colby Covington is expressing his interest in fighting ‘f**king punk’ Sean Strickland following UFC 293.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson reveals Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in boxing match with Jake Paul

Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Rampage Jackson has revealed that Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Shinya Aoki, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki hopes to put forth dazzling performance against Mikey Musumeci

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2023

Shinya Aoki stands on the precipice of an extraordinary encounter against Mikey Musumeci.

Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.