Deiveson Figueiredo books December bantamweight debut against Rob Font

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Robt Font in December.

‘Deus da Guerra’ has been out of action since his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno in January. There, he suffered a third-round stoppage to lose his flyweight gold. Following the defeat, Deiveson Figueiredo announced his plans to head to bantamweight, leading to callouts from Rob Font and others.

Ultimately, the Brazilian attempted to make one final return to flyweight in July. However, Deiveson Figueiredo was forced to withdraw from a scheduled fight with Manel Kape due to medical issues. That was seemingly the nudge he needed to move to 135 pounds, and face Rob Font.

The news was first broken by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin. The two bantamweights have been added to a UFC December 2nd fight night. As of now, the headliner for the event isn’t known, but is unlikely to be Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font. It’s worth noting that a middleweight tilt between Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze was added to the event earlier today.

For his part, The New England Cartel talent is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in August. That was Rob Font’s third loss in four cage appearances, previously suffering losses to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo. He will now return to welcome Deiveson Figueiredo to the cage.

Meanwhile, the fight will be the Brazilian’s first up at bantamweight. During his time down at the flyweight division, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated names such as the aforementioned Brandon Moreno, Joseph Benavidez, and more. He will now look to earn his victory up at 135 pounds against Rob Font later this year.

What do you make of this bantamweight fight announcement? Who do you got? Deiveson Figueiredo or Rob Font?