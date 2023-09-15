Brandon Moreno laughs off Alexandre Pantoja’s callout of Sean O’Malley: “Don’t think anybody cares”

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno isn’t exactly a fan of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Sean O’Malley.

‘The Assassin Baby’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with ‘The Cannibal’ in July. In the co-main event of UFC 290, the two flyweights put on a show. In the end, it was Alexandre Pantoja who earned the win by split decision, putting Brandon Moreno’s title run to an end.

While currently in talks with Brandon Royval, Alexandre Pantoja later called out Sean O’Malley. ‘Sugar’ famously captured UFC gold last month with a second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling. While the Brazilian wants a second crack at gold, Brandon Moreno doesn’t believe it is a big fight, to put it lightly.

Furthermore, Brandon Moreno doesn’t believe a lot of fans are into the idea of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Sean O’Malley either. Speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, the former flyweight champion was asked about the potential fight. While the Mexican fighter was kind about it, he doesn’t believe anyone cares. Especially given that a fourth fight for the flyweight title is on the line.

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but I mean, unfortunately for Pantoja, I don’t think anybody cares about that fight,” Brandon Moreno stated when asked about Alexandre Pantoja vs. Sean O’Malley. “I think Sean O’Malley has business in the future with Aljo or Merab [Dvalishvili] or Chito [Vera]. So, let’s see what the UFC decides for us.”

He continued, “I’m ready for the rematch if the UFC wants that, I’m ready, I don’t care. It’s very hard for me to get motivation after losing three times to the same guy, I understand that. But at the same time, I just remember the face of Pantoja starting the fifth, he was almost done. He was like done.”

What do you make of these comments from Brandon Moreno? Do you agree?