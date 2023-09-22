ONE Championship lands expansive deal with DirecTV

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2023

ONE Championship has made a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the world of combat sports broadcasting.

Chatri Sityodtong

The world’s largest martial arts organization has just inked a partnership with DirecTV.

The partnership promises to amplify ONE’s exposure in the U.S. It also hopes to reshape the viewing experience in combat sports across the nation.

ONE will now have its cards broadcasted on television screens of countless bars and restaurants via DirecTV For Business.

“Mixed martial arts continues to grow in popularity across the country, so we’re excited to deliver ONE Championship events to bars and restaurants nationwide,” said Mike Wittrock, DirecTV’s Chief Sales and Service Officer.

“Our ability to deliver ONE Championship to customers across the country on their existing equipment further validates our leadership in sports and entertainment by offering customers premium content.”

This bold step signifies the promotion’s relentless pursuit of expanding its presence in the North American market.

For fans who have been enjoying ONE’s monthly shows on Amazon’s Prime Video, there is more good news. DirecTV will include these events in its feeds transmitted to bars and restaurants nationwide.

“ONE Championship has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we always strive to make our programming as convenient and accessible as possible,” Tai Morshed, ONE Senior Vice President for U.S. Strategy and Operations, said.

“This partnership with DirecTV allows us to work with another best-in-class partner while expanding ONE’s presence in the U.S. by making our events available in the commercial marketplace.”

ONE Fight Night 14 to air on DirecTV

ONE Championship’s collaboration with DirecTV kicks off with a bang. The inaugural event to be featured on the platform will be ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham. It’s slated for next Friday, September 29.

The card features a star-studded roster of bouts. In the main event, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will battle for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title.

Meanwhile, atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues challenges Smilla Sundell for the latter’s ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-headliner.

On the other hand, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will meet for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

In addition, strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan will take on Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking contest.

