Joaquin Buckley vows to retire Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Joaquin Buckley believes Saturday night will be the last time Colby Covington competes inside the Octagon.

Buckley is set to take on Covington in the main event of UFC Tampa in a highly-anticipated welterweight bout. Buckley enters the fight as a sizeable betting favorite in the biggest test of his career.

If Joaquin Buckley does beat Colby Covington he’d be right in the title picture. Although beating Covington will be tough, but Buckley has full confidence that he won’t just win, but will also retire Covington on Saturday night.

"We going to retire this man."@Newmansa94 is looking to put an end Colby Covington's career tomorrow night 👀 [ #UFCTampa is LIVE on @ESPNPlus | 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/EK2UDZqAvo — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2024

“Be honest with you, bro, I’m just happy to be out here in Tampa. Eh, Tampa, y’all have been showing me so much love, I appreciate you all. At the end of the day, man, look this dude has been quiet. He plays a character and now he wants to be soft with it. At the end of the day, we are going to into that cage and retire this man and send his ass off to Twitch. Let’s get it,” Buckley said after the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Colby Covington is 36 and turns 37 in February so if he loses to Joaquin Buckley perhaps he does retire. He would be out of the title picture and would need to win multiple fights in a row, so whether or not he would want to continue competing is uncertain. So, perhaps Buckley is right and with a win, he would send Covington into retirement.