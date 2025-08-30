Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till KO’s Luke Rockhold (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the bridgerweight main event between Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Rockhold (16-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Joe Schilling under the Karate Combat banner in April of 2024. The former UFC middleweight champion is confident he will be able to play spoiler against his British opponent this afternoon in England.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-5-1 MMA) has gone 2-0 in Boxing in the 2025 calendar year, this while earning wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. The former UFC welterweight title challenger is hoping that a victory this afternoon will lead to a future confrontation with MMA star Nate Diaz.

LUKE ROCKHOLD IS MAKING HIS RING WALK!!👀 🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/GO96Uz9fI7 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Darren "The Gorilla" Till makes his ring walk!!👊 🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/XxxUnKUrt4 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Round one of this Misfits 22 bridgerweight boxing bout begins and both men come out in the southpaw stance. Darren till is working his jab early. He lands a nice left over the top. Luke Rockhold with a long jab. He lands a sharp left as they trade hooks. Rockhold lands a good left hand. A big overhand left from Till connects. Rockhold is in trouble and ‘The Gorilla’ starts unloading! Down goes the former UFC champion. Luke Rockhold beats the count, and he’s saved by the bell.

The bout goes into the third round with Darren Till well ahead on points. He back Luke Rockhold into the ropes and unloads a massive combination that brutally KO’s the former champion! WOW!

OH MY!!!!! DARREN TILL!!!! 😱🤯 DARREN TILL KNOCKS OUT LUKE ROCKHOLD!!! 🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5oC53 | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/GCKZbuJl6U — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Official Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO in Round 3

MASTERCLASS PREFORMANCE!! 🏆 Darren Till is MFB Bridgerweight Champion after KNOCKING OUT Luke Rockhold!!#XSeries22 x @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/Dyn9kYquNc — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Who would you like to see Till fight next following his KO victory over Rockhold this afternoon in Manchester?