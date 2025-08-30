Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO’s Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Today’s Misfits 22 event was headlined by a bridgerweight boxing match between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Rockhold (16-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Joe Schilling under the Karate Combat banner in April of 2024. The former UFC middleweight champion was very confident he would be able to play spoiler against his British opponent this afternoon in England.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-5-1 MMA) had previously gone 2-0 in Boxing in 2025, this while earning wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. The former UFC welterweight title challenger was hoping that a victory this afternoon could lead to a future confrontation with MMA star Nate Diaz.

Today’s Misfits 22 main event resulted in an absolutely brutal third round knockout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till. ‘The Gorilla’ was able to get the better of Luke Rockhold throughout the opening two rounds, scoring a late knockdown in round one, this before eventually shutting ‘Rocky’s’ lights out with a huge combination early in round three. It was a terrific performance from the Liverpool native, who proceeded to callout Carl Froch in his post-fight interview (see below).

Official Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Till defeating Rockhold below:

I’d beat the shit out of Luke and I’m 5’7 — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) August 30, 2025

OMG!!! He just died pic.twitter.com/Y6R5ZUqyCL — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) August 30, 2025

Absolutely FOLDED him — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 30, 2025

Oh my fucking god. Disgusting KO by Darren Till — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 30, 2025

I had a 2 week camp Luke had 3 months — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) August 30, 2025

Darren Till calls out Carl Froch next! 😳 Would you like to see that next? #XSeries22 x @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/uT2DvRiHi8 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

Who would you like to see Till fight next following his knockout victory over Rockhold this afternoon in Manchester?