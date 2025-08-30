Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO’s Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

By Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was headlined by a bridgerweight boxing match between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing

Rockhold (16-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Joe Schilling under the Karate Combat banner in April of 2024. The former UFC middleweight champion was very confident he would be able to play spoiler against his British opponent this afternoon in England.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-5-1 MMA) had previously gone 2-0 in Boxing in 2025, this while earning wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. The former UFC welterweight title challenger was hoping that a victory this afternoon could lead to a future confrontation with MMA star Nate Diaz.

Today’s Misfits 22 main event resulted in an absolutely brutal third round knockout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till. ‘The Gorilla’ was able to get the better of Luke Rockhold throughout the opening two rounds, scoring a late knockdown in round one, this before eventually shutting ‘Rocky’s’ lights out with a huge combination early in round three. It was a terrific performance from the Liverpool native, who proceeded to callout Carl Froch in his post-fight interview (see below).

Official Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Till defeating Rockhold below:

Who would you like to see Till fight next following his knockout victory over Rockhold this afternoon in Manchester?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Darren Till Luke Rockhold

Related

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing

Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till KO's Luke Rockhold (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025
Tony Ferguson, Salt Papi, Pros React, Misfits 22, TKO
Tony Ferguson

Pros react after Tony Ferguson TKO's Salt Papi at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was co-headlined by a middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Tony Ferguson

Misfits 22 Results: Tony Ferguson TKO's Salt Papi (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till plans to demolish Luke Rockhold in boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Darren Till has made it clear that he plans on demolishing Luke Rockhold in their Misfits Boxing 22 showdown this weekend.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reveals he feels "excellent" ahead of Salt Papi boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson has claimed that he feels great heading into his boxing match against Salt Papi.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold

WATCH | Darren Till and Luke Rockhold have to be separated during heated press conference ahead of boxing fight

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2025
Chase DeMoor
Boxing News

Chase DeMoor threatens to pull out of Misfits Boxing 22 after being hit by egg, opponent responds

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Reality TV star turned boxer Chase DeMoor has threatened to pull out of his fight against Natan Marcon this weekend after being hit by an egg.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21
Darren Till

Darren Till reveals opponents he could've faced before Luke Rockhold was booked

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Darren Till has revealed a few potential opponents that he could’ve faced before being booked to take on Luke Rockhold.

Jake Paul, boxing
Gervonta Davis

Amir Khan hits out at "disgusting" Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Former boxing champion Amir Khan isn’t a fan of the planned Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition boxing match.

Luke Rockhold boxing MMA gym
UFC

Luke Rockhold explains why he isn't interested in MMA return prior to boxing match against Darren Till

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Luke Rockhold isn’t thinking about a return to MMA competition, but could that change?