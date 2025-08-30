Pros react after Tony Ferguson TKO’s Salt Papi at Misfits 22

By Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was co-headlined by a middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Tony Ferguson, Salt Papi, Pros React, Misfits 22, TKO

Ferguson (25-11 MMA) had entered the contest with hopes of snapping an eight-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ was most previously seen in action at UFC Abu Dhabi in August of last year, where he suffered a first-round submission defeat at the hands of Michael Chiesa. That loss was of course preceded by setbacks to Paddy Pimblett, King Green, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz respectively.

Meanwhile, Salt Papi (3-2 Boxing) was looking to use his power to hand the former UFC interim lightweight champion another stoppage defeat this afternoon in Manchester. The popular social media personality had promised to put a quick end Tony’s career in the ring ahead of today’s affair.

Today’s ‘Ferguson vs. Papi’ bout proved to be a solid back and forth affair for as long it lasted. Salt Papi was getting the better of the former UFC interim champion in the early going, but Tony Ferguson’s relentless pressure eventually paid dividends as he swarmed and overwhelmed Papi for a TKO victory early in the third round.

Official Misfits 22 Results: Tony Ferguson def. Salt Papi via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Ferguson defeating Papi at Misfits 22 below:

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson fight next following his TKO victory over Salt Papi this afternoon in Manchester?

