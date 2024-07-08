Darren Till shoots down bare-knuckle fight against Mike Perry: “F**k that”

By Cole Shelton - July 8, 2024

Darren Till isn’t interested in fighting Mike Perry in bare-knuckle.

Darren Till and Mike Perry

Till and Perry have both taken shots at each other in the past and although both fought in the UFC at the same time, a fight between the two never happened. Now, as Perry is having success in BKFC, many fans are hoping the two will fight finally collide. However, Till says he is open to fighting Perry but it won’t be bare-knuckle.

“I don’t care, I will fight him. I’m not saying no because I’m scared, I’m saying no because I don’t need to fight bare-knuckle right now. I’m not busting my face up at 31, f**k that. What birds (girls) are going to look at me?,” Till said on The MMA Hour.

Till’s preference is to face Perry in boxing as he believes it will result in a better fight between the two of them. It would be a highly-anticipated fight that would be full of trash talk in the lead-up to the scrap.

Darren Till made his boxing debut over the weekend against Mohammad Mutie at Social Knockouts 3. But, after Till barely hit the back of Mutie’s head, he went down to the ground, and the fight was called. After the ref called the fight, he attacked Till which the Brit apologized about.

“This is fighting, you get hit,” Till said after the brawl. “If you don’t wanna continue fighting, don’t be a fighter. He’s not a fighter. He’s not a real fighter. He’s a coward. And then, when I’m minding my own business, he comes and attacks me.

“I’m so sorry. I’m not that guy. I’m a respectful guy. I love this sport. l love Dubai. I’ve been coming here since 2016 so I do want to apologize but I was standing there minding my own business and he came over to attack me with his team. I’ve got to defend myself. I’m really sorry about that guys,” Till added.

Darren Till has turned his attention to Mike Perry, Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, or Nate Diaz for his next boxing fight.

As for Mike Perry, he’s set to box Jake Paul on July 20 in a highly-anticipated bout.

Darren Till Mike Perry UFC

