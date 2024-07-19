UFC Vegas 94: ‘Lemos vs. Jandiroba’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fight Cancelled

The UFC Vegas 94 weigh-ins took place today, Friday July 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ultimate Fighting Championships UFC Vegas 94 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 19th at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the fight card will be a battle between strawweight rivals Amanda Lemos (14-3 MMA) and Virna Jandiroba (20-3 MMA).

Lemos, 37, last fought and defeated Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

‘Carcara’, 36, has won 3 in a row coming into tomorrow’s fight, most recently defeating Lupita Godinez (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 94 was to feature a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (20-10 MMA) and Jun Yong Park (17-6 MMA).

Tavares, 36, would have been looking to get back in the win column, this after suffering a TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues (15-5 MMA) this past February.

‘The Iron Turtle’, 33, was also looking to turn things around after his most recent loss to Andre Muniz (24-6 MMA) in December of last year.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 94 Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (186) – * fight cancelled

Steve Garcia (144.5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)

Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

UFC Vegas 94 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jeong Yeong Lee (145.5) vs. Hyder Amil (145)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (125.5)

Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)

Luana Carolina (125.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Thomas Petersen (258.5)

* Park forced to withdraw due to a medical issue

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 94? Any predictions as to who will come out on top?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!