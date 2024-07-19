UFC Vegas 94: ‘Lemos vs. Jandiroba’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fight Cancelled

By Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

The UFC Vegas 94 weigh-ins took place today, Friday July 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 94, Results, UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championships UFC Vegas 94 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 19th at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the fight card will be a battle between strawweight rivals Amanda Lemos (14-3 MMA) and Virna Jandiroba (20-3 MMA).

Lemos, 37, last fought and defeated Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

‘Carcara’, 36, has won 3 in a row coming into tomorrow’s fight, most recently defeating Lupita Godinez (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 94 was to feature a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (20-10 MMA) and Jun Yong Park (17-6 MMA).

Tavares, 36, would have been looking to get back in the win column, this after suffering a TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues (15-5 MMA) this past February.

‘The Iron Turtle’, 33, was also looking to turn things around after his most recent loss to Andre Muniz (24-6 MMA) in December of last year.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 94 Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
  • Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (186) – * fight cancelled 
  • Steve Garcia (144.5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)
  • Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)
  • Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)
  • Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

UFC Vegas 94 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

  • Jeong Yeong Lee (145.5) vs. Hyder Amil (145)
  • Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)
  • Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (125.5)
  • Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)
  • Luana Carolina (125.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)
  • Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Thomas Petersen (258.5)

* Park forced to withdraw due to a medical issue

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 94? Any predictions as to who will come out on top?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he'd knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 297, UFC
UFC

Dricus du Plessis explains how being UFC champion has helped his team

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has explained how becoming UFC middleweight champion has helped to improve his team.

Dana White Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White delivers passionate speech for Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

UFC president Dana White gave Donald Trump a passionate introduction at the Republican National Convention.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones provides an update on title superfight against Stipe Miocic

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his rumored showdown with Stipe Miocic.

Steve Garcia
Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia expects to finish Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Dan Ige next

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Steve Garcia was surprised it took so long for him to get another fight.

Cody Garbrandt

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt booked to return in October against Miles Johns

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024
Nick Diaz, UFC Abu Dhabi
Robbie Lawler

Jake Shields reveals Nick Diaz had no training before Robbie Lawler rematch: "That fight shouldn't have happened"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

According to Jake Shields, UFC welterweight Nick Diaz had no training before his 2021 return.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to newly released audio of Khabib Nurmagomedov/Conor McGregor ending

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024

Daniel Cormier has provided some context behind why the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight had a dark cloud around it.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz reveals ongoing discussions with UFC for December return: "I'm back"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will be back in December.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev opens up on sparring session with Sean Strickland: "Choking him and beating him up"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is opening up on his training sessions with Sean Strickland.