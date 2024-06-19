Chatri Sityodtong: ONE to bring in record-breaking 2024 revenues

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2024

ONE Championship could achieve a milestone that eludes many in the combat sports industry — profitability.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

The company’s Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, recently announced that the promotion is on track to accomplish that by 2024.

This breakthrough comes on the heels of ONE’s several strategic moves. These plays boosted revenue and solidified its position in the global sports market.

“Through a combination of strong revenue growth and good cost optimization, ONE will achieve profitability and positive cash flow in the third or fourth quarter of this year,” Sityodtong told South China Morning Post.

“Our run rate revenues will approach $200 million this year, representing a 50 percent increase from 2023.”

Founded in 2011, ONE has swiftly risen to become a martial arts powerhouse, going head-to-head with the UFC.

Key to this success has been ONE’s ability to attract significant investment and increase its market valuation.

Forbes Magazine recently estimated the company’s worth to exceed $1 billion. This underscores its financial viability and growth potential in a competitive marketplace.

Central to ONE’s strategy has been the expansion of its live event schedule, with last year marking its busiest calendar to date.

This increase also drove record-breaking revenue figures, showcasing its ability to monetize a global fan base effectively.

“In 2024, ONE continues to set record highs in viewership metrics with 60 live events, underpinning the sharp increase in revenues from multiple countries,” Sityodtong said in the same interview.

Chatri Sityodtong sees bright future ahead

Looking ahead, as ONE Championship continues to expand its footprint and explore new revenue streams, the future appears promising.

“After more than 12 years of investing in our global brand, a worldwide platform, a live content and distribution engine, our global fandom, and our world championship athlete roster,” Sityodtong said, “my team and I are thrilled that ONE has entered a new phase of profitable growth.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

