BKFC Luke Rockhold Mike Perry

BKFC 41 Results: Mike Perry forces Luke Rockhold to quit (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41

BJPENN.com has you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 41 results, including the highly anticipated main event between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and believes the former UFC middleweight champion will be his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) will be making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his latest coming against Paulo Costa in August of last year. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

Round one of the BKFC 41 main event begins and Luke Rockhold lands a big punch that rocks Perry. ‘Platinum’ stays on his feet but was clearly wobbled there. Mike comes back with a flurry and now it is Rockhold who is hurt.

Round two and Luke Rockhold appears uncomfortable while getting up off the stool. Maybe he is hurt to the body. We start and ‘Platinum’ immediately attacks the body. Luke is talking to the ref in the clinch and this fight is over. What? It appears Rockhold quit. Apparently Perry had chipped a number of Rockhold’s teeth which prompted the stoppage.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his TKO victory over Rockhold in tonight’s BKFC headliner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

