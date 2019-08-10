Stipe Miocic believes lay off is secret to beating Cormier

Stipe Miocic believes his layoff will help him beat Daniel Cormier.

Miocic is scheduled to rematch the heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier at UFC 241. The event in August arrives a year after Stipe fought “DC” for the heavyweight title at UFC 226. Stipe lost to a KO during the first round but successfully defended the belt three times prior.

The heavyweight fighter has been using a year out to mentally and psychically prepare for his return to the octagon. He has been itching to recover from his loss and rematch Cormier, but is confident his time out will enhance his performance.

During an interview with James Lynch on The Score, Miocic said: “This year off’s an actual blessing, I got my mind right, my body right. And my daughter, I got to be with her for a year, it’s been great…I’ve just been working, man, I love it.”

Despite Miocic having a strong body of work attached to his name, Cormier believes he isn’t talented enough to beat him. “DC” last fought Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. He submitted his opponent with a rear-naked choke and maintained championship status. However, Stipe is more than confident he will be triumphant the second time around.

“I like shutting people up. I don’t care if it’s first round or the five rounds, it’s going to be me dominating. That’s all that matters to me because I know that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.

Stipe Miocic is confident he will take home the victory, but who’s your money on? Make sure you don’t miss the action in the much-anticipated rematch: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 at UFC 241, August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Don’t know how to watch the event? Click here.

Who are you picking to win the UFC 241 main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019