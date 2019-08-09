Chael Sonnen reacts to Colby Covington’s radio show ban following spat with Miesha Tate

Chael Sonnen believes the banning of Colby Covington on a SiriusXM radio show is a mistake that has been repeated throughout the entertainment industry.

Covington served as a guest on the MMA Tonight show hosted by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Ryan McKinnell. Things got ugly as Covington accused Tate of talking behind his back. McKinnell intervened, firing off verbal jabs on the UFC Newark ratings and Covington called the pair “jobbers.”

Eventually, Covington was banned from the show.

Taking a clip from his You’re Welcome podcast, Sonnen weighed in on Covington’s radio show ban.

“What could’ve Colby done to get him banned from a show?” Sonnen asked. “I have to start with that and I will tell you guys this, and you know my relationship with Colby. It’s in full disclosure, however, if Colby is a turnoff for you guys or he is a turn-on for you guys. If he is a loose canon and you don’t know what’s gonna happen and you hate him for it or you like him for it, either way. If this is the wrap on Colby, I would have to tell you when you invite him to the show, it is incumbent on you that you know what you’re getting into.”

The Bellator desk analyst and color commentator continued, saying that things would’ve been far different if Covington appeared on his show.

“If Colby were to come on this show today and do or say something that was off-color or provocative or shocking, I don’t get to color myself ‘Mr. Surprised’ when it happens,” Sonnen said. “I lined up the guest. I brought him on largely hoping that something like that would happen and that the show and the interaction that Colby and I have would be provocative, would be baffling, would perhaps be humorous. But it would be entertaining and interesting through and through.”

Chael Sonnen went on to say that he isn’t slinging mud towards Tate, but he did say that the ban on Covington represents a cycle in the world of entertainment.

“Now I am not looking to bury Miesha Tate. Miesha Tate is wonderful and there could’ve been maybe Miesha pulling the strings. It could’ve been a producer. It could’ve been somebody over at Sirius that owns the show. Might not have even been Miesha’s call. I don’t know what happened there, but I will share with you that in the world of entertainment I have seen this mistake made many times.”

Do you think SiriusXM made the right call banning Colby Covington from a show, or did they make a mistake?

