Report | Andy Ruiz Jr. will not sign off on Anthony Joshua rematch

Boxing heavyweight standouts Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua are expected to rematch on December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced the news yesterday on Twitter.

“It’s official! #RuizJoshua2 will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7 #ClashOnTheDunes #COTD”

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua originally met on June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Englishman, Joshua, had entered the bout sporting an undefeated record of 22-0 and was a -2000 favorite. However, it was the Mexican, Ruiz Jr, who ended up shocking the world with a seventh-round knockout.

With the shocking upset, Andy Ruiz Jr. not only improved his overall record to 33-1, but also captured the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO world titles.

While a rematch was definitely anticipated, it came as a surprise to many that the second fight would be taking place in Saudi Arabia. It had been initially expected that the rematch would take place in the United Kingdom.

Although Eddie Hearn announced the Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch as being official, it now appears that is not the case.

According to a report from Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, Ruiz Jr. is not expected to sign off on the rematch unless he’s guaranteed a significantly higher purse than the approximately $9 million he’s been guaranteed to fight Joshua again.

Sources tell @TheAthletic Andy Ruiz Jr. isn’t expected to sign off on the rematch in Saudi Arabia unless he’s guaranteed a significantly higher purse than the approximately $9 million he’s guaranteed to fight Anthony Joshua again — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 10, 2019

“Sources tell The Athletic Andy Ruiz Jr. isn’t expected to sign off on the rematch in Saudi Arabia unless he’s guaranteed a significantly higher purse than the approximately $9 million he’s guaranteed to fight Anthony Joshua again.”

Do you think boxing heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. deserves a bigger payday for his proposed rematch with Anthony Joshua? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019