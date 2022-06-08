Daniel Cormier says he no longer cares about fan criticism thanks to advice from Joe Rogan: “I’m not apologizing for doing my job”

Daniel Cormier is a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. The now UFC commentator has taken lots of fan and fighter criticism but has expressed that he no longer cares about that, thanking advice he received from Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan too has received criticism for both his commentary and podcast hosting, but has the ability to just brush things off.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Daniel Cormier had this to say about fan criticism:

“Indifference is a problem. I’ve taken that from my fighting career where people were kind of divided on me. You had the guys that cheered and the people that booed and it’s the same thing with commentary. I know how hard I work at this. I know how much time I spend preparing for this. I know (what) I try to give these guys and tell their stories and do them justice. Sometimes, people just don’t see what you see and that’s really on them. But I’m not apologizing for doing my job, and I think that’s the beauty in being a fighter.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing to speak about what Joe Rogan previously told him, Daniel Cormier shared:

“People can be mad at you, but it’s like we just gotta talk about it, right? I’m not a guy that – they gotta move a little different around me. I don’t really worry about it too much. Rogan told me, I was on some, ‘Ah the fans, this, this’ and then Rogan said it on air. He goes, ‘Oh, you gotta be careful with our bias commentary.’ He just doesn’t care. He just does not care because the reality is it does not matter. You’re put in a position to do a job that is very, very difficult and very few people in the world can do it, so you do it to the best of your ability.”

Finishing the UFC commentator said:

“I don’t watch this with a bias. If my teammates are fighting, I hope that they win. But unfortunately when that happens, I tend to go the opposite way. Blagoy (Ivanov) was mad at me after his last fight because he he was like, ‘DC, bro, I was doing good things, but you almost made it seem like…’ I tend to go the opposite way to try not to. Deron Winn when he’s fighting he’s like ‘Dude.’ It’s hard because you’re a human being. That’s why at a point I can sympathize with the referees and the judges because they’re human beings.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Daniel Cormier is preparing for UFC Singapore this coming weekend, Saturday June 11th.