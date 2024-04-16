Watch | Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia in heated faceoff ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia had a faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and it turned physical.

Haney is defending his WBC super lightweight title against Garcia in an intriguing bout. Haney and Garcia are two of the biggest names in the sport, but in the lead-up to the bout, many have been concerned with Garcia’s mental health.

Fans have been calling for Garcia to pull out of the fight due to his worrying behaviors, but that won’t be the case. Ahead of the fight on Saturday night in Brooklyn, Haney and Garcia had a faceoff at the Empire State Building and Haney shoved Garcia in the face.

Not a conspiracy.. Ryan is a hoe! 4 days #TheDream pic.twitter.com/TOAdRFkFqS — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) April 16, 2024

What caused the shove is uncertain, but Devin Haney has grown frustrated with the way Ryan Garcia has been acting in the lead-up to the bout.

“We’ve seen Ryan quit before and I think this won’t be anything different. Once you have that quit in you, it’s installed in you, you know how to do it. I think he’ll quit on April 20th… I respect everybody that gets in the ring. He is at the highest level for a reason. But, it is for me to go in there and show him that you are not on my level. You are not Devin Haney good. That is for me to prove, and that’s what I will do,” Haney said.

Devin Haney is 31-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Regis Prograis back in December. Before that, he scored a decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko. Haney also holds notable wins over George Kambosos Jr., twice, Jorge Linares, and Yurikoris Gamboa among others.

Ryan Garcia (24-1) returned to the win column back in December with a KO win over Oscar Duarte. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Gervonta Davis, as Garcia took a body shot and could not get up. Garcia is the former interim WBC lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna, Emmanuel Tagoe, and Francisco Fonseca among others.