Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor fighting Mike Perry in BKFC would do at least a million PPV buys: “That would be f**king bananas”

Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing has the potential to sell over a million pay-per-views.

It’s safe to say that the future is uncertain for Conor McGregor. While he’s expected to take on Michael Chandler in his return to the Octagon, he has yet to enroll back into the USADA testing pool. In addition, he’s also facing sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at an NBA Finals game.

Even with all of that going on, though, the Irishman is still easily the biggest name in mixed martial arts. His star power supersedes everyone in this sport, and that much has been clear for years now.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER SQUARING OFF WITH MIKE PERRY AT LAST WEEKEND’S BKFC 41 EVENT

Earlier this year, McGregor mixed it up a bit by squaring off with Mike Perry in the BKFC cage. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan made a bold prediction regarding the potential bout.

Joe Rogan talks about Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry in bare knuckle fight pic.twitter.com/R8hmvuyLc6 — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) June 23, 2023

“If [Conor] decided to do that … If somehow or another they (UFC) gave him the green light to do that, I can’t imagine how that could ever happen, but if it did … If that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*****g bananas,” Rogan said. “He’s a very good kicker [too], he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Quotes via MMA Mania