UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2’ Fight Card and Start Times
UFC 311 is right around the corner as we get ready for two blockbuster championship fights in California.
Event: UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
Date: Saturday, 18th January 2025
Location: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (10pm EST main card)
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to pay-per-view action after a month off on January 18 with UFC 311. We’re set to see two absolutely huge title fights go down, and alongside that, there are plenty of other exciting bouts to enjoy too.
The main event will see Islam Makhachev defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight gold against Umar Nurmagomedov. Courtesy of UFC.com, we can also take a look at what else is on offer.
UFC 311 – Main Card (10pm EST)
Lightweight championship – Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Bantamweight championship – Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Lightweight – Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
Light heavyweight – Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Middleweight – Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
UFC 311 – Prelims (8pm EST)
Light heavyweight – Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov
Bantamweight – Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Middleweight – Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
UFC 311 – Early Prelims (6pm EST)
Lightweight – Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
Women’s bantamweight – Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
Bantamweight – Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
Bantamweight – Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
Flyweight – Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
Given some of the names featuring on this card, it’s hard to picture anything other than an absolute classic of an event to kick off the new year.
Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC 311? Are you expecting this to be a big year for the company? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
