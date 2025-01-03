UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC 311 is right around the corner as we get ready for two blockbuster championship fights in California.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Event: UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
Date: Saturday, 18th January 2025
Location: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (10pm EST main card)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to pay-per-view action after a month off on January 18 with UFC 311. We’re set to see two absolutely huge title fights go down, and alongside that, there are plenty of other exciting bouts to enjoy too.

RELATED: UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan feels he’s the only fighter who can defeat Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold

The main event will see Islam Makhachev defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight gold against Umar Nurmagomedov. Courtesy of UFC.com, we can also take a look at what else is on offer.

UFC 311 – Main Card (10pm EST)

Lightweight championship – Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bantamweight championship – Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Lightweight – Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Light heavyweight – Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Middleweight – Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

UFC 311 – Prelims (8pm EST)

Light heavyweight – Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov

Bantamweight – Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Middleweight – Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

UFC 311 – Early Prelims (6pm EST)

Lightweight – Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Women’s bantamweight – Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight – Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Bantamweight – Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Flyweight – Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

Given some of the names featuring on this card, it’s hard to picture anything other than an absolute classic of an event to kick off the new year.

Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC 311? Are you expecting this to be a big year for the company? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov vows to "choke" out Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311: "I can finish you"

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025
Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally slams current state of Irish MMA: "They don't have fighters brother"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems eager to revive his rivalry with Irish MMA.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager names one UFC star who can match 'The Eagle's' unbeaten MMA record

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025
Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.