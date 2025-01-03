UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC 311 is right around the corner as we get ready for two blockbuster championship fights in California.

Event: UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

Date: Saturday, 18th January 2025

Location: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (10pm EST main card)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its return to pay-per-view action after a month off on January 18 with UFC 311. We’re set to see two absolutely huge title fights go down, and alongside that, there are plenty of other exciting bouts to enjoy too.

The main event will see Islam Makhachev defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight gold against Umar Nurmagomedov. Courtesy of UFC.com, we can also take a look at what else is on offer.