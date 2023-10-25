Daniel Cormier reacts after Jon Jones is forced to withdraw from UFC 295 due to injury

By Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Commentator Daniel Cormier has reacted to Jon Jones’ withdrawal from UFC 295.

Daniel Cormier

‘Bones’ was set to headline the pay-per-view event next month against Stipe Miocic. The bout was going to be the first title defense of Jon Jones’ heavyweight reign, previously winning the title in March. Sadly for fans, they won’t be getting to see the heavyweight champion return to the cage next month.

As Dana White revealed last night, Jon Jones is out of UFC 295 due to a torn pec. As a result, Stipe Miocic has also withdrawn from the card. Instead, an interim title will be on the line between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. While a good fight, the card just isn’t the same to Daniel Cormier’

‘DC’ discussed Jon Jones’ injury during a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel. There, Daniel Cormier opined that his former foe’s work in the wrestling room could’ve resulted in the injury. Furthermore, the analyst pondered if Stipe Miocic would even be fighting by the time ‘Bones’ returned.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES ISLAM MAKHACHEV HAS DONE ENOUGH TO OVERTHROW JON JONES IN POUND FOR POUND RANKINGS

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan

Image via: @johnnybones on Instagram

“Things like that happen. In training, it happens constantly,” Daniel Cormier stated reacting to Jon Jones injury, resulting in his UFC 295 exit. “The only problem is that we were so looking forward to that fight, between him and Stipe. You’re still training at this point, you’re actually still training at 110%. You don’t slow down the training until about seven or eight days before you actually walk to the octagon. So , it’s not like the guy was doing anything wrong.”

He continued, “It’s just unfortunate that the body broke down. Here’s where I wonder, in regards to the injury, because I saw the video. That looks like a very common wrestling situation, I’ve been in that situation 1000 times… I’ve never seen someone tear the pec, in a pretty basic wrestling situation… I think more than anything, this could be related to the different approach to this one.”

“…Your body is not ready for that type of workload, if you haven’t been doing it. That’s why the kids can do it every day… Jones might’ve been wrestling before. But if you know Ciryl Gane can’t really defend takedowns that much, how much time are you spending in those situations?

What do you make of these comments about Jon Jones? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?

