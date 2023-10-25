Tyson Fury reveals why there isn’t a rematch clause for his fight against Francis Ngannou

By Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Tyson Fury doesn’t have a rematch clause in the contract for his bout against Francis Ngannou on Saturday.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Fury and Ngannou are set to box on Saturday in Saudi Arabia in a very intriguing bout. ‘The Gypsy King’ enters the fight as a massive betting favorite, as many expect him to be too much for Ngannou. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion has been vocal with his confidence that he can KO Fury.

If Ngannou does shock the world and knock out Tyson Fury, the boxing world champion says there is no rematch clause in the contract and it would be up to Ngannou if he would take a rematch.

“As we stand today, there is no rematch clause either way. If he knocks me out cold on Saturday night, I’ll have to beg him, like please give me a rematch,” Tyson Fury said on The MMA Hour.

A big reason why Tyson Fury doesn’t like rematch clauses is he feels like it takes away from the first fight. He believes if everyone knows the loser will trigger a rematch clause, then no one will tune into the first fight. He also says the rematch clause is why the Oleksandr Usyk fight hasn’t happened sooner.

“I hate rematch clauses, rematch clauses have tied my career up so long, and cost me a lot of millions of dollars in court cases. I always say we don’t need a rematch (clause). If the first fight is good then both participants will surely want a rematch. If it’s a shit fight, then it’s not deserving of a rematch,” Tyson Fury said. “So, I hate when champions do this rematch clause, obviously, I know why, it’s a double payday. But, they go into the first fight and they already announce there is a rematch clause, so it takes all the emphasis off the first fight, no one cares about the first fight. There’s a rematch clause anyway, let’s see who wins the second fight, that’s the one that really counts.”

Tyson Fury enters his fight with Francis Ngannou with a 33-0-1 record and coming off a TKO win over Derek Chisora last December.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have animated faceoff just days away from fight

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to the "sad news" that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is off UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has suffered a torn pec and is out of his UFC 295 title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Alistair Overeem
Boxing News

Alistair Overeem predicts first-round knockout for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "Shock the world"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Alistair Overeem is backing Francis Ngannou in his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Alexander Volkanovski
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends Alexander Volkanovski support after loss to Islam Makhachev: "Get back in there and kick ass!"

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent Alexander Volkanovski some support after his loss at UFC 294.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury explains why he thinks Francis Ngannou is more dangerous than Oleksandr Usyk

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury believes Francis Ngannou is more of a dangerous opponent than Oleksandr Usyk will be.

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295: "He doesn't get the respect he deserves"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2023
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou unbothered by criticism ahead of Tyson Fury clash: "I don't care, it's my show man!"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou doesn’t really care about what critics think ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury tells Francis Ngannou the combination sequence he will use to knock him out during face-to-face interview

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2023

Tyson Fury has told Francis Ngannou what combination he plans to finish him with in their boxing showdown this weekend.

Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou laughs off UFC's decision to blur Kamaru Usman's shirt supporting him: "Nice shirt you got there"

Josh Evanoff - October 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly got a laugh out of Kamaru Usman’s appearance on UFC Embedded this week.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

'Biased' Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "You want to see the best fight the best"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.