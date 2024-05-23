Daniel Cormier lays out blueprint for Conor McGregor’s next two fights with a win at UFC 303

By Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there are two massive fights that the promotion should look to book for Conor McGregor with a win at UFC 303.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

McGregor will face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. The fight marks the long-awaited return for McGregor after a three-year absence from the Octagon.

After McGregor’s return date was officially announced, many fans and pundits have speculated how the former UFC two-division champion will look in his comeback. He’ll face a tough challenge in Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight champion and one of the most exciting fighters in the sport.

A win at UFC 303 would snap a skid of losses in three of McGregor’s last four fights. If he’s victorious at UFC 303, Cormier has a pair of names in mind for his next fight, and one intriguing option if he loses.

Daniel Cormier forecasts potential Conor McGregor 2024 fight plans

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier laid out a possible gameplan for McGregor’s 2024 UFC run.

“Conor McGregor’s a businessman,” Cormier said of McGregor. “If he gets through Michael Chandler, I say give him a title fight. Put him in there with [Dustin] Poirier or [Islam] Makhachev, on Mexican Independence Day, or some time soon thereafter. You don’t want to have him having too much time [in between fights]. If he loses, put him in there with Tony Ferguson…Tony Ferguson deserves to have that big platform the last time to see if he can go and do what he said he was gonna do to Conor all of those times and so long ago…

“In December, let him do Max Holloway. Let him and Max Holloway fight. I want to see Conor McGregor/Max Holloway today, as opposed to when they were children. They were kids…Max Holloway [should] get an opportunity to right that wrong against Conor McGregor, especially if it’s the Holloway that beat Justin Gaethje.”

McGregor recently aimed at Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their team in recently deleted tweets. Makhachev has also hinted at a potential fight against McGregor if he defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

McGregor and Holloway squared off earlier in their UFC tenures in 2013. McGregor earned a unanimous decision win en route to the UFC featherweight title.

Holloway captured the BMF belt by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. A timeline for his next fight is uncertain, although he’s likely to face UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria next.

Cormier is intrigued by McGregor’s comeback, and while a win at UFC 303 won’t erase his previous struggles, it’ll open up a world of opportunities for the superstar athlete.

