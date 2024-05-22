Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev, Team Khabib in deleted tweets: ‘Cousin f****s’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued his crusade against Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dagestan in recent tweets.

McGregor will return to the UFC Octagon to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight headliner on June 29 at UFC 303. He returns after a long hiatus from fighting, hoping to recapture the magic that once made him one of the sport’s indomitable forces.

Ahead of his UFC comeback, McGregor has returned to his feisty self in recent days. During a recent Q+A live stream, he blasted some of the sport’s biggest names, including Ilia Topuria and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor’s hatred for Nurmagomedov and his team has remained prominent years after UFC 229. He’s repeatedly accused Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, and other Dagestani fighters of inbreeding and hasn’t faltered in making things personal.