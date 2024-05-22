Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev, Team Khabib in deleted tweets: ‘Cousin f****s’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued his crusade against Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dagestan in recent tweets.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor will return to the UFC Octagon to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight headliner on June 29 at UFC 303. He returns after a long hiatus from fighting, hoping to recapture the magic that once made him one of the sport’s indomitable forces.

Ahead of his UFC comeback, McGregor has returned to his feisty self in recent days. During a recent Q+A live stream, he blasted some of the sport’s biggest names, including Ilia Topuria and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor’s hatred for Nurmagomedov and his team has remained prominent years after UFC 229. He’s repeatedly accused Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, and other Dagestani fighters of inbreeding and hasn’t faltered in making things personal.

Conor McGregor ramps up personal attacks against Islam Makhachev

After the UFC posted some video footage on Wednesday of Makhachev’s final preparations for UFC 302, McGregor jabbed at Makhachev and his team in recent tweets.

Conor McGregor

 

McGregor’s latest taunts could be his latest tactic to attempt to lure the UFC lightweight champion Makhachev to a fight. Makhachev welcomed a super fight against McGregor if they win their upcoming fights, potentially as soon as August or September.

First thing’s first for McGregor as he looks to snap a skid of losses in three of his last four fights. Back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021 included a devastating leg injury suffered at UFC 264.

Makhachev and Poirier will fight in the UFC 302 main event on June 1. McGregor will make his return just weeks later, setting up a potential clash between Makhachev and the former two-division champion.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov had one of the most heated buildups to a fight in UFC history ahead of UFC 229. Years after their clash, it appears the bad blood between the two sides remains palpable, and their feud will likely never be resolved.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

