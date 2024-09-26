Ilia Topuria explains why he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor: “There are bigger fights than him”

Ilia Topuria says he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor if the bout got offered.

McGregor is the biggest name in the sport and the biggest fight for anyone. However, Topuria thinks the Irishman’s star power has faded which is why he doesn’t want to fight him. Along with that, Topuria believes McGregor stands for alcohol and drugs which is why he doesn’t want to fight him.

“I wouldn’t like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him. But, right now, I’m telling you, that if they offered me a fight with him I’d say no because there are bigger fights than him… I know he is not what it he was. He’s not that McGregor who moved the masses. He’s a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport,” Topuria said.

It’s an intriguing comment from Ilia Topuria, as a fight against Conor McGregor would be a massive payday. But, the featherweight champ says he’s not interested in the fight.