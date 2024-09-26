Ilia Topuria explains why he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor: “There are bigger fights than him”
Ilia Topuria says he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor if the bout got offered.
McGregor is the biggest name in the sport and the biggest fight for anyone. However, Topuria thinks the Irishman’s star power has faded which is why he doesn’t want to fight him. Along with that, Topuria believes McGregor stands for alcohol and drugs which is why he doesn’t want to fight him.
“I wouldn’t like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him. But, right now, I’m telling you, that if they offered me a fight with him I’d say no because there are bigger fights than him… I know he is not what it he was. He’s not that McGregor who moved the masses. He’s a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport,” Topuria said.
It’s an intriguing comment from Ilia Topuria, as a fight against Conor McGregor would be a massive payday. But, the featherweight champ says he’s not interested in the fight.
Ilia Topuria says Conor McGregor knows he’s on another level
Although Ilia Topuria says he wouldn’t fight Conor McGregor, he says the Irishman did inspire him early on in his career.
However, Topuria believes McGregor isn’t the person he once was. He also knows the Irishman won’t ever admit that he is on another level than he is right now, which bothers him.
“I have been inspired by Conor. I admired him when I was little. And, he lost it because he has betrayed the values that brought him to the top. We have lost an idol… 100 percent he respects me as a fighter and he knows that I’m on another level compared to him but he will never acknowledge it and say it publicly because he’s not that type of person,” Topuria added.
Ultimately, Topuria is focused on Max Holloway as he looks to defend his 145lbs belt for the first time at UFC 308.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC