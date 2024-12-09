Robert Whittaker assesses Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312: ‘What could Sean do differently to change the outcome?’
Robert Whittaker has given his take on how the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch will go.
Du Plessis is scheduled to put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Strickland in the main event of UFC 312 on February 9th. It was “Stillknocks” who took the 205-pound gold from Strickland in their January 2024 showdown. That fight went down to the wire and Du Plessis captured gold via split decision.
Does Whittaker think the second fight will play out any different?
Robert Whittaker Weighs in on Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Robert Whittaker recently took to his MMArcade Podcast and shared his belief that fans will likely get a repeat of the first encounter between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
“In my opinion, I don’t see the fight going any different,” Whittaker said. “Du Plessis is such a dog in there. He’s gonna come with the same aggressiveness and game plan. What could Sean do differently to change the outcome?”