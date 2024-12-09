Robert Whittaker assesses Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312: ‘What could Sean do differently to change the outcome?’

By Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Robert Whittaker has given his take on how the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch will go.

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Du Plessis is scheduled to put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Strickland in the main event of UFC 312 on February 9th. It was “Stillknocks” who took the 205-pound gold from Strickland in their January 2024 showdown. That fight went down to the wire and Du Plessis captured gold via split decision.

Does Whittaker think the second fight will play out any different?

RELATED: TWO TITLE FIGHTS ANNOUNCED FOR UFC 312, INCLUDING DRICUS DU PLESSIS VS. SEAN STRICKLAND 2

Robert Whittaker Weighs in on Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Robert Whittaker recently took to his MMArcade Podcast and shared his belief that fans will likely get a repeat of the first encounter between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

“In my opinion, I don’t see the fight going any different,” Whittaker said. “Du Plessis is such a dog in there. He’s gonna come with the same aggressiveness and game plan. What could Sean do differently to change the outcome?”

How Does Khamzat Chimaev Fare Against Winner?

As far as how Khamzat Chimaev would do against Du Plessis or Strickland, Whittaker believes that “Borz” could be destined for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

“I think he just takes them down and does the same thing like, not necessarily to me, but how he beat [Kamaru] Usman or how he beat Gilbert Burns,” Whittaker said. “I can see those sort of fights, I think he’d have more success with Strickland than Du Plessis because Du Plessis is like a big dude. Stopping that first takedown is so crazy. The way he shoots that first shot is crazy. How do you stop that dude? Jump over him.”

Chimaev is fresh off a first-round submission finish over Whittaker. The win was so emphatic that many wondered if “Borz” would leapfrog Strickland for the next 185-pound title shot. He will have to wait a bit longer for his opportunity.

