Brendan Schaub encourages fighters to take action following latest MMA judging debacle – Boycott UFC 300

By Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Brendan Schaub is the latest to weigh in on the latest MMA judging crisis.

Brendan Schaub

Having fought eleven times in the UFC from 2009-2014, Schaub can sympathize with fighters who incompetent judges wrongly screw over.

The latest controversy comes from the UFC Vegas 74 headliner, which saw Amir Albazi score a split-decision victory over Kai Kara-France. Despite the vast majority of fans, fighters, and analysts believing that Kai-France should have got the nod, two of the judges’ scoring the fight scored it for the Iraq-born athlete.

The two judges who scored the contest for Albazi, Sal D’Amato and Chirs Lee, have since come under enormous amounts of criticism. Among them were UFC middleweight champion and team-mate of Kara-France, Israel Adesanya, who thinks’ some judges are ruining the careers of some athletes.

Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi, UFC, UFC Vegas 74, Results

Brendan Schaub on state of MMA judging

To stop judges from significantly impacting the careers of fighters, Schaub feels it’s up to the fighters themselves to campaign for change. During a recent episode of The Schaub Show, Schaub suggested one approach fighters could take to make a real stance on judging in MMA.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB RESPONDS TO DANA WHITE’S CRITICISM OF FRANCIS NGANNOU’S NEW PFL DEAL: “GIMMICKS? YOU OWN THE SLAP FIGHT LEAGUE”

“There has to be something we can do here,” Schaub said. “You can do what the SAG writers and just protest…what you do is rally the troops, do it before the big event, UFC 300, the week of…’ Guess what? Unless there’s a change, we aren’t fighting. ‘… If the fighters decided to put their foot in the ground, two days and things would change.”

Quotes via MMA News

Considering the sport is still fairly new in comparison to sports such as boxing, an union by and for the athletes still hasn’t been developed. However, with topics like fighter pay, healthcare, and now judging, it might not be long until we witness the formation of an athlete-led union.

A quick fix for the erratic judging has been met with the proposals of open scoring. Although the open-scoring approach doesn’t solve the in-fight scoring, it gives the fighters an insight into where they stand in the fight.

UFC 300 will go down next year, and the event will likely be stacked with monumental names to celebrate such a milestone in the promotion’s history. That said, Schaub sees a perfect opportunity for the fighters to step up and demand change.

What do you think of the take of Brendan Schaub?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brendan Schaub UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: "I'm next"

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023
Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

UFC champion Amanda Nunes explains why she decided not to retire: "I couldn’t leave my belt with Julianna"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she opted against retirement after losing to Julianna Pena back at UFC 269.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: "I just don’t feel like time served puts you in"

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 289, Charles Oliveira looks to return to the win column as he takes on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +120 underdog while the fourth-ranked lightweight is a -154 favorite on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Coach
UFC

Henry Cejudo shares the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone “not evolving” UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone the ‘not evolving’ UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya details previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis: “On striking, I just messed him up”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023
Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
UFC

Big John McCarthy takes issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup: “Is this pay-per-view quality?”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Big John McCarthy is taking issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo could see the UFC skipping Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight: “He’s not a big name”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo has explained why he can picture the UFC skipping over Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight.

Amanda-Nunes-Valentina-Shevchenko
UFC

Amanda Nunes doesn’t see a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko ever coming to fruition: “That don’t sell nothing”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

UFC sensation Amanda Nunes doesn’t picture a trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko happening anytime soon.

Jake Paul

Watch | Jorge Masvidal pulls up on Jake Paul at the Betr Warehouse (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has teased a showdown with Jake Paul after seemingly running into him at the Betr Warehouse recently.