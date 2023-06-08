UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
In the co-main event of UFC 289, Charles Oliveira looks to return to the win column as he takes on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +120 underdog while the fourth-ranked lightweight is a -154 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight at UFC 289, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. The pros actually lean towards the underdog in Oliveira getting his hand raised over Dariush.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush:
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Oliveira. This one will be interesting to see if the last fight was just a bad performance.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Beneil, I think he is more hungry and he impressed me last time out.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Oliveira. They are similar fighters but Oliveira is a bit more well-rounded.
Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: I’ll say Oliveira but that is a close one.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I don’t like picking against Oliveira, but Dariush is one of the nicest guys so I want to see him get his shot. So, I’ll pick Dariush.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I got Charles Oliveira. This is like a coin flip as I think they neutralize each other on the ground and it stays standing. I think Oliveira is the better striker, so he will handle business by a decision.
Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Dariush, Oliveira didn’t look good at all in his last fight.
Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I got Charles Oliveira. I’m a big Oliveira fan and I think he can do a lot better than he did against Islam.
Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Oliveira, I think he just had a bad fight last time out.
***
Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Journey Newson, Bryan battle, Parker Porter, Devin Clark
Fighters picking Beneil Dariush: Christos Giagos, Steve Garcia, Gabe Green
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC