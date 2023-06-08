UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush:

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Oliveira. This one will be interesting to see if the last fight was just a bad performance.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Beneil, I think he is more hungry and he impressed me last time out.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Oliveira. They are similar fighters but Oliveira is a bit more well-rounded.

Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: I’ll say Oliveira but that is a close one.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I don’t like picking against Oliveira, but Dariush is one of the nicest guys so I want to see him get his shot. So, I’ll pick Dariush.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I got Charles Oliveira. This is like a coin flip as I think they neutralize each other on the ground and it stays standing. I think Oliveira is the better striker, so he will handle business by a decision.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Dariush, Oliveira didn’t look good at all in his last fight.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I got Charles Oliveira. I’m a big Oliveira fan and I think he can do a lot better than he did against Islam.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Oliveira, I think he just had a bad fight last time out.

