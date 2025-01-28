Daniel Cormier explains why he could never train with a former rival

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he could never train with a former rival of his.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is a legend in mixed martial arts. One of the reasons for that is due to his truly epic rivalry that he shared with Jon Jones. It was perhaps one of the most bitter feuds in the history of the sport.

RELATED: UFC legends Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya train together

Another rivalry that was pretty intense was between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Eventually, though, the two squashed their beef, and even trained together recently.

In an episode of his podcast, Cormier explained why he wouldn’t be able to do the same thing with ‘Bones’.