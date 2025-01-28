Daniel Cormier explains why he could never train with a former rival
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he could never train with a former rival of his.
As we know, Daniel Cormier is a legend in mixed martial arts. One of the reasons for that is due to his truly epic rivalry that he shared with Jon Jones. It was perhaps one of the most bitter feuds in the history of the sport.
Another rivalry that was pretty intense was between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Eventually, though, the two squashed their beef, and even trained together recently.
In an episode of his podcast, Cormier explained why he wouldn’t be able to do the same thing with ‘Bones’.
Cormier’s view on training with former rivals
“I think it’s great, I just don’t know if I ever could’ve done it,” Cormier said. “It’s temporary, Jones and I, it’s not like it used to be. We can honestly be in the same area with each other now and be cordial, it’s not what it used to be where before we would just fight everywhere. Whether we were in a bar or a club, and I’ll be honest, that was fun! But I don’t need that fuzzy feeling. I don’t hate that Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield squashed their beef and they’re laughing, joking. But if Evander never forgave him for biting his ear off, I wouldn’t’ve had a problem with it. Sometimes rivalries need to live.
“I don’t know that [Adesanya and Whittaker] had that type of rivalry, and that’s why I’m okay with them being friends. They didn’t like each other in the moment because they both wanted the same thing so bad. Once that thing isn’t available to either of them right now…the thing that divided them is now kind of off to the side and they can move past that…[but] I like my rivalries to last.”
