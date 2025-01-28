Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka’s black magic allegations
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Jiri Prochazka’s ‘black magic’ allegations.
As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the scariest individuals in mixed martial arts. That extends to combat sports, really. Up to this point, one of his biggest rivals has been Jiri Prochazka – who he’s been able to defeat on two separate occasions.
After his win at UFC 311, Prochazka reiterated his desire for a trilogy with ‘Poatan’. That led to a Joe Rogan podcast appearance in which he was asked about the ‘black magic’ he’s suggested that Alex has used in the past.
When talking about it himself, Pereira had the following to say.
Pereira responds to Prochazka’s black magic claims
“All respect to him, but no man, I’m a god-fearing man,” Pereira said of Prochazka. “I have God in my heart…he’s just saying these things, I’ve never participated in any of those things, I’m a regular person. If he really believed that, take a doll, tie my hands and feet, and then fight me, like that’s going to work?
“With all respect to him, and honestly speaking, if we went and fought again a third time and if he put all this [magic claims] aside and just fought, I think we would be able to give a much better fight…I don’t want to fight guys who are cheating, no, I want to fight them at their best…at their prime. A guy that’s ready, gets the fire in him and thinks ‘I want to beat this guy’. And if they’re at their best, there’s no reason to talk about this kind of stuff.”
