Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka’s black magic allegations

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Jiri Prochazka’s ‘black magic’ allegations.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the scariest individuals in mixed martial arts. That extends to combat sports, really. Up to this point, one of his biggest rivals has been Jiri Prochazka – who he’s been able to defeat on two separate occasions.

After his win at UFC 311, Prochazka reiterated his desire for a trilogy with ‘Poatan’. That led to a Joe Rogan podcast appearance in which he was asked about the ‘black magic’ he’s suggested that Alex has used in the past.

When talking about it himself, Pereira had the following to say.