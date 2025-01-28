Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka’s black magic allegations

By Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Jiri Prochazka’s ‘black magic’ allegations.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the scariest individuals in mixed martial arts. That extends to combat sports, really. Up to this point, one of his biggest rivals has been Jiri Prochazka – who he’s been able to defeat on two separate occasions.

RELATED: UFC star Jiri Prochazka reacts to criticism of his unique style: “F*** them”

After his win at UFC 311, Prochazka reiterated his desire for a trilogy with ‘Poatan’. That led to a Joe Rogan podcast appearance in which he was asked about the ‘black magic’ he’s suggested that Alex has used in the past.

When talking about it himself, Pereira had the following to say.

Pereira responds to Prochazka’s black magic claims

“All respect to him, but no man, I’m a god-fearing man,” Pereira said of Prochazka. “I have God in my heart…he’s just saying these things, I’ve never participated in any of those things, I’m a regular person. If he really believed that, take a doll, tie my hands and feet, and then fight me, like that’s going to work?

“With all respect to him, and honestly speaking, if we went and fought again a third time and if he put all this [magic claims] aside and just fought, I think we would be able to give a much better fight…I don’t want to fight guys who are cheating, no, I want to fight them at their best…at their prime. A guy that’s ready, gets the fire in him and thinks ‘I want to beat this guy’. And if they’re at their best, there’s no reason to talk about this kind of stuff.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will the trilogy happen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be 'easy payday' for him

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t see Islam Makhachev giving him much of a problem if they ever share the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: 'He didn't really want to play'

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC Saudi Arabia is right around the corner as fans await the return of the legend that is Israel Adesanya.

Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje fight being five rounds

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier explains why he could never train with a former rival

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he could never train with a former rival of his.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 187
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 187 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

The 187th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reveals he broke his jaw from a "kill shot" by Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5

Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025

Eddie Alvarez broke his jaw in his stoppage loss to Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman opens up on short-lived retirement after signing with Global Fight League: "I love to compete"

Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has signed with the Global Fight League.