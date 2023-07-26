Daniel Cormier downplays Molly McCann’s strawweight move: “There are great grapplers at 115!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Molly McCann’s biggest issue is her grappling, not weight class.

Daniel Cormier and Molly McCann

‘Meatball’ made her high-profile return on Saturday night in London. The bout was her first since a destructive first-round submission loss at the hands of Erin Blanchfield last November. Sadly for Molly McCann, it was Déjà vu against Julija Stoliarenko at UFC London earlier this month.

The women’s flyweight contender suffered a first-round submission loss, her second in a row. Following the defeat, Molly McCann took to social media to announce her plans to move down to strawweight. While the British star believes her weight class is a major issue, Daniel Cormier isn’t so sure.

The UFC commentator discussed the news on a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, Daniel Cormier opined that Molly McCann’s biggest issue isn’t being at flyweight. Continuing, the former duel-weight champion stated that the British fighter’s major issue is her grappling.

With that in mind, Daniel Cormier stated that a move down doesn’t make much sense given the capable grapplers in the division. The commentator added that Molly McCann’s competition has gotten better, which could also be a reason why she’s suffered recent losses.

PADDY PIMBLETT OFFERS TO FACE MATT FREVOLA IN LIKELY 2024 RETURN: "I LIKE BEING IN EXCITING FIGHTS"

Julija Stoliarenko, Molly McCann, UFC London, Results, UFC

“I don’t know what the change does,” Daniel Cormier stated when asked about Molly McCann’s move to strawweight. “I love Molly, and that’s what makes these conversations hard. But, until she changes her submission defense, I don’t think it matters what weight class she’s in. There are great grapplers at 115 pounds.”

He continued, “So I think that Molly McCann’s issue is going to be skill set, more than the weight class she’s fighting at. It’s not necessarily her weight class, I think she needs to shore up some holes in those skills. It was great matchmaking that allowed her to get on that run, and now she’s in with fighters that aren’t as good of a matchup. They’re finishing her, they’re not only beating her.”

What do you make of these comments about Molly McCann? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Molly McCann UFC

