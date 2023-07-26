Dustin Poirier warns Justin Gaethje of trying to be technical at UFC 291: “I’m going to show you levels”

Dustin Poirier has sent a warning to Justin Gaethje.

Poirier and Gaethje are set to headline UFC 291 on Saturday for the vacant BMF title. It serves as a rematch of their 2018 Fight of the Year where Poirier won by fourth-round TKO. Since then, many fans have wanted the two to rematch and it will finally happen on Saturday night.

Heading into the fight, Dustin Poirier is the betting favorite, but Justin Gaethje has been vocal with is confidence as he plans on being more technical this time around. Yet, if ‘The Highlight’ drops the brawling style and tries to be technical, Poirier doesn’t see the fight going well for Gaethje.

“Yeah, I do. If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me, I think his best chances are to catch me being crazy and land a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I’m going to show you levels for sure,” Poirier said at UFC 291 media day.

RELATED: Tony Ferguson claims he’s back in a different way ahead of UFC 291.

Although Dustin Poirier expects to show the levels of his game to Justin Gaethje, he does expect to have to overcome adversity in the fight. Poirier knows Gaethje has the ability to hurt anyone, but ‘The Diamond’ is confident he will be able to get out of the bad spots which will lead him to the win.

“It’s going to get rough. As I said before, adversity will present itself in this fight but I trust myself to get off the stool, keep myself safe, find the openings, (and) pick my shots,” Dustin Poirier added. “I’ve matured a lot in this sport and I think you are going to see that Saturday.”

Since beating Justin Gaethje back in 2018, Dustin Poirier has gone 6-2 including winning the UFC’s interim lightweight belt while both his losses were when he was fighting for the undisputed title.