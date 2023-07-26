Michel Pereira wants to be the man to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC: “To give a show”

Welterweight contender Michel Pereira is willing to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC.

‘Demolidor’ is slated to return at UFC 291 this Saturday night against Stephen Thompson. The fight will be the biggest of the Brazilian’s career, entering riding a five-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, ‘Wonderboy’ is fresh off his win over Kevin Holland in December, snapping a two-fight skid.

For his part, Michel Pereira discussed his return at UFC 291 media day earlier today. There, he was asked about a potential fight with Michael Venom Page. A longtime Bellator fan-favorite, he announced his free agency earlier this month. The former title challenger’s contract expired after a stoppage win over Goiti Yamaguchi in March.

Nonetheless, that’s exactly that the type of fight that Michel Pereira would welcome. At media day, he admitted that a bout with Michael Venom Page is right up his alley. The Brazilian noted that the former Bellator star has a wild fight style similar to his, which would make for a fun night in the cage.

“It is a fight to think about,” Michel Pereira answered when asked about a fight with Michael Venom Page in the UFC. “I would be very happy to fight against him, if the UFC gives me something if I beat him. Like someone in the rankings, a certain spot in the rankings. Plus, that’s also a fight everyone would love to watch.”

He continued, “I always like to fight guys with the same style that I have, which is to give a show. When I see a guy trying to put on a show more than me, I want to put on an even better show. I think it would be a very fun fight for the public.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Michel Pereira vs. Michael Venom Page?